[gtranslate]

Pro Audio Gear List

Music gear is continually evolving, with new technologies and designs emerging every year, and 2023 was no exception.

The world of music gear is a constantly shifting landscape, with some makers staying true to the roots while others fearlessly explore new territories. This year has seen some groundbreaking releases that cater to every taste.

But it’s not just classic gear that’s popular – the innovative minds at Teenage Engineering are shattering the mold with their intuitive Pocket Operator series. Whether you’re a gearhead or musician, there’s something for everyone in the world of audio in 2023.

 

 

SPL: Vitalizer MK3-T

The all new “SPL Vitalizer Mk3-T” now comes in a sleek black design with a higher internal audio voltage of 18+ V. This results in a much better sonic fingerprint and is sure to impress.

This update to a well worn classic is a welcomed addition for both new and existing fans. 

BUY HERE

 

 

SPL
VITALIZER MK3-T

Gyraf Audio: G25 “VocalShape” Voice Recording Preamplifier

Gyraf Audio are true innovators in equipment building, they’ve been at the true forefront of resurrecting and creating innovative audio equipment for years!

Owning their unique model designs, this is a fresh vocal channel with a pre, vari-mu, compressor, eq, and clipper.

BUY HERE

 

Preamplifier

 

GYRAF AUDIO
G25 “VocalShape” Voice Recording Preamplifier

SUNDRAGON: Super Dragon Amp

SUNDRAGON have teamed up with Jimmy Page to recreate his modified Marshall Super Bass amp.

With only 50 units sold and hand built by Mitch Colby, this super limited edition amp is Jimmy’s “faithful recreation” of his trusted amp.

BUY HERE

 

Amp

 

SUNDRAGON
Super Dragon Amp

Arturia: KeyStep Pro Chroma

The sound explorers at Arturia have just released a special edition, dark-side controller and sequencer heading into the galaxy.

With an upgraded, futuristic keyboard in dark grey casing, exclusive customisable LEDs, stylish knob caps and sleek creative functions including new firmware 2.5, this essential 4-track sequencer is the latest tool for edgy cyberpunks and retro geeks deep in the matrix. 

BUY HERE

 

Keyboard Controller

ARTURIA
KEYSTEP PRO CHROMA

Elysia: nvelope | Mastering Edition

Welcome to the mastering version of the much loved Elysia nvelope, a Class-A Stereo Impulse Shaper for recording and mixing. This new version offers extra precision from it’s stepped potentiometers between -/+ 5 dB of gain which you can use to really bring out our squish the transients of your track.

Use it to bring out the transients of your track or just grab hold of the EQ section and use it all to shape your track.

BUY HERE

 

ELYSIA
NVELOPE | MASTERING EDITION

Heritage Audio: Grandchild Compressor

Heritage Audio’s recreation of the revered Fairchild 670 compressor somehow got even smaller. The Grandchild 670 is built based on the popular Herchild 670 recreation.

I’m sure it’s a well kept secret how Heritage have managed to jam 4 military grade NOS 6BA6 tubes into this stereo 500 series unit. In fact this is the first ever stereo Vari-Mu compressor to be squished down to a two slot 500 series unit.

So if you’re looking for that iconic Vari Mu sound in a small punchy packet, this might just be the answer.

BUY HERE

Vari Mu

HERITAGE AUDIO
GRANDCHILD 670 500 SERIES

Chandler Limited: TG Microphone Type L

Chandler Audio have come out with the newest addition to their Abbey Road Studios series, as they are the ‘official equipment manufacturer of classic EMI Abbey Road Studios recording equipment’

This here is a solid state, large diaphragm condenser microphone descendent from the TG microphone, whilst having its own unique voice. And it’s only gonna run you back 789 USD!

BUY HERE

Condenser microphone

CHANDLER LIMITED
TG MICROPHONE TYPE L

Stam Audio: SA-3A+ Optical Compressor

Stam Audio has been one to watch in the pro audio world and they’ve just announced the stereo version of the SA-3A. This here is a 1:1 replica of both the famous UREI LA-3A and the UREI LA-4.

The guts of this guy are a T4B made by Kenetek Pro Audio in Kentucky and a UK made Carnhill output transformer. All the good stuff!

BUY HERE

 

Compressor

STAM AUDIO
SA-3A+ OPTICAL COMPRESSOR

Solid State Logic: PUREDRIVE

SSL, the kingpins of the audio world have just released a compact, rack-mountable form of the pres from the ORIGIN recording console. With the audio world moving ever further away from large format recording consoles, producers and engineers will be stoked to have easy access to 4 or 8 channels of SSL SuperAnalogue PureDrive™ preamps.

The PUREDRIVE features three distinct DRIVE modes; Clean, Classic Drive, and Asymmetric Drive, and it also comes with AD/DA conversion and a USB sound card. What more could you ask for?

BUY HERE

 

Microphone Preamps

SOLID STATE LOGIC
PUREDRIVE (QUAD AND OCTO) 

Fairchild Recording Equipment LLC: Fairchild 670

Toni Fishman from Telefunken has just unveiled his next big project. After 5 years of development they have announced the Fairchild 670, a faithful recreation of the original and fabled vacuum tube compressor.

This new unit uses the same tubes and custom wound transformers built to the spec of the original unit

This will be available in very limited numbers but we can only hope that this puts that mythical sound a little more within reach of your everyday engineer.

BUY HERE

 

Fairchild Recording Equipment LLC

FAIRCHILD RECORDING EQUIPMENT LLC
FAIRCHILD 670

Endorphin.es: Ghost Pedal

Andrew Huang has been busy lately with his new collaborations. This new one is a pedal to end all pedals. The Ghost Pedal is a multi-dimensional audio effects pedal which could replace your whole rig.

It features delay, reverb,  filters, distortion and even a cab simulator all connected via a versatile routing matrix. This one is a sound designers dream.

BUY HERE

 

Multi-Effects Pedal

ENDORPHIN.ES
GHOST PEDAL

Lauten Audio: Snare Mic

Our buddies over at Lauten have just released a mic that is absolutely built for purpose. Forget using an SM57 for your guitars, your drums, and your vocals. Don’t get us wrong – it’ll get the job done and it’ll do a good job, but would you rather have a jack of all trades, or a master of one.

The Lauten Audio: Snare Mic is a purpose-built FET condenser microphone made specifically for your snare drum, it aims to captures impact, body, and dynamics while providing up to 28dB of off-axis sound rejection.

BUY HERE

Condenser Mic
LAUTEN AUDIO
SNARE MIC

Rupert Neve Designs: Master Bus Transformer

Let’s be honest, who among us isn’t gonna get excited about a mastering unit from Neve, one of the heavyweights of pro audio.

The unit features an input section with a high pass filter, sweepable from 15Hz to 100Hz. This is followed by a 2 band shelf EQ.

Then you’ll find an all new optical compressor labelled the colour comp. To finish the unit off we have a width control and possibly the most exciting of the bunch – the super silk section. Built on both Red and Blue modes of the companies sort after ‘Silk’ harmonic saturation circuit.

Passing your master through this will give you a little bit of the magic Neve mojo.

BUY HERE

 

Neve MBT

RUPERT NEVE DESIGNS
MASTER BUS TRANSFORMER

Kali Audio: IN-UNF

The IN-UNF are fresh new spin on the speakers in Kali Audio’s project independence line.

UNF stands for ultra near field and check them out, I bet you haven’t come across a studio monitor like these before.

The IN-UNF sets out to be the best option for producers and engineers who are working on a budget in an untreated space.

If you’re in a tight space and you wanna graduate from headphone mixing – but don’t have the space for or acoustic treatment for more conventional studio monitoring. The IN-UNF’s are definitely worth checking out.

BUY HERE

 

Studio Monitors

KALI AUDIO
IN UNF STUDIO MONITORS

Electro Harmonix: Pico POG and Pico Platform

Electro Harmonix’s Pico POG and Pico Platform set the stage for a new range of mini pedals, based on their larger counterparts and it’s looking like they will make a very worthy contribution to your mini rig stacked with all the sounds you could possibly need on the road.

The Pico POG packs countless cool and unique sounds into versatile little pedal; Turn up the sub-octave and mix it in 100% wet and your bass player might start to sweat; Blend in the octave up with your dry signal to emulate the sound of a 12 string and – My personal favourite – roll off some top end using the low pass filter and blending in both the octave up and down with no dry to make your guitar sound like an organ (it’s a bit uncanny).

The Pico Platform lets you live your wildest David Gilmour dreams or just keep your tone in check with some really versatile compression settings.

BUY HERE

 

Platform and POG

ELECTRO HARMONIX
PICO POG AND PICO PLATFORM

Drawmer Electronics: 1977 Channel Strip

Long live the channel strip, and long live a vintage channel strip, which is what you’ll get here in the Drawmer 1977. It’s their most comprehensive channel strip to date with an ultra clean preamp, 3 band parametric EQ, soft knee compressor, and 3 types of variable harmonic saturation.

It’s a classic looking 2 RU unit that has a D.I input — and a THRU (can you believe it…finally!) — 66dB of stepped gain, a front end filter, 3 different ohm selections (2.4K, 600 and 200), and the ability to change the path of EQ into Comp or Comp into EQ.

We’re excited, find out more and/or pick one up below.

BUY HERE

 

Drawmer 1977 channel strip

DRAWMER
1977 CHANNEL STRIP

Trident Audio Developments: 80B 500 Series Preamp

For those seeking the legendary sound of the Trident Series 80B console, you can now have it in the 500 Series Format. The 80B 500 Series Preamp features a Lundahl transformer-coupled microphone preamp and electronically balanced line input, as well as a wide frequency range — it even extends to above 40kHz!

It’s got 48v switchable phantom power, a high-quality output transformer, an electronically balanced line input amplifier, separate microphone and line level controls, a front-facing (Hi Z) ¼” line input, a variable low pass filter (LPF), a variable high pass filter (HPF), a switchable phase control (Polarity), and an output meter LED display.

Get the sound used by Elton John, Dire Straits, David Bowie, Rod Stewart and Stevie Wonder, Radiohead and Pavarotti.

BUY HERE

 

80B 500 Series Preamp

TRIDENT AUDIO DEVELOPMENTS
80B 500 SERIES PREAMP

Erica Synths: EDU DIY Compressor (Eurorack module)

Erica Synths are what musicians and creators dream about with their modules and instruments made by a team of visionaries, engineers and musicians. One of their latest releases is the EDU DIY Compressor module for the eurorack format.

Teaming up with Moritz Klein, Erica Synths have developed a series of educational DIY kits under the brand name mki x es.EDU with one specific goal in mind: to teach people with little-to-no prior experience how to design analog synthesizer circuits.

This little unit will add punch and consistency to your patches, beef up your basslines, add sustain to your leads, or tame the peaks of your percussion.

BUY HERE

Erica Synths

ERICA SYNTHS
EDU DIY COMPRESSOR (EURORACK MODULE)

Royer Labs 25th Anniversary R-10 Hot Rod Limited Edition

The Royer Labs 121 or 122 ribbon mics are seen in every studio around the world that’s worth their weight, and to celebrate 25 years of their R-10 — a ribbon mic that handles extremely high SPLs and is great on tonnes of audio sources — they’ve just dropped this highly affordable unit.

Finding itself sitting firmly in the loud electric guitar land, this mic will smooth out any brutal tone while capturing the nuance of your blistering riffs. We’d highly recommend using it on acoustic guitars and stringed instruments too — you might even wanna pickup a matched pair. What a workhorse!

BUY HERE

ROYER LABS 
25th ANNIVERSARY R-10 HOT ROD LIMITED EDITION

Fender: Adam Clayton ACB 50 Bass Amplifier

The Fender ACB 50 bass amp is a perfect blend of classic Fender design and modern features. Made to Adam Clayton’s specifications, this combo amp has preamp and output tubes, a 15” Eminence neodymium speaker, and two channels for classic and modern sounds.

Despite being an all-tube amp, it’s surprisingly lightweight, and includes a transformer-coupled balanced XLR out with a ground lift, a balanced line out, and an external speaker out. The ACB 50 is a game-changer, appealing to both seasoned pros and budding musicians alike. It’s the quintessential addition to any music gear collection.

BUY HERE

FENDER 
ADAM CLAYTON ACB 50 BASS AMPLIFIER

Chandler Limited – RS600 Compressor

Step back in time with the RS660 compressor, a true vintage-inspired vari-mu comp that oozes retro charm. This hefty piece of kit takes cues from both the Fairchild 660 and EMI RS124 custom compressor, and boasts a beautifully built design that is sure to catch the eye. But it’s the sound that really impresses – put any audio through it, and watch as it comes out thicker and richer than before.

While it may not be the best choice for modern material, anything requiring a vintage 60s vibe will benefit greatly from the 6386 tube-based mono compressor. With its rotary selector and big input and output controls, the RS660 is perfect for achieving a classic tone.

 

BUY HERE

CHANDLER LIMITED
RS660 COMPRESSSOR

Neumann: Neumann KH 150 Monitors

The Neumann KH 150 active studio monitors are a marvel of technological innovation. These near-field speakers are powered by class D amplifiers and DSP components, eliminating analog distortion. Nestled between the KH 120 and KH 310 models, the 2-way KH 150’s feature a 6.5″ woofer and a 25mm tweeter, providing a flat frequency response from 36Hz to 21kHz.

With built-in Automatic Monitor Alignment, these monitors can compensate for any room frequency issues. Once set up with the Neumann MA-1 alignment microphone, these speakers deliver a detailed and immersive soundstage, showcasing every genre with stunning clarity.

BUY HERE

NEUMANN
NEUMANN KH 150

Electro – Harmonix – Slap Back Echo

Electro-Harmonix has reissued their 1978 Slap-Back Echo in a mini pedal format, perfect for those with limited pedal board space. The all-analog pedal has 3 Time positions, a Gain knob, and a Blend knob, allowing for a range of effects.

The Gain knob adds an extra +20dB of boost, while the Blend knob enables users to smoothly blend dry to wet echo. With a modern footswitch and conveniently located input and output, this pedal is a solid investment for any musician.

BUY HERE

ELECTRO-HARMONIX
SLAP BACK PEDAL 

Teenage Engineering – OP-1 Field

The OP-1 Field from Teenage Engineering is a tiny powerhouse that packs a punch. It’s a drum machine, synth, 4-track tape machine, sampler, and more – all in a package about the size of a family chocolate bar. This device is perfect for musicians looking to get away from the computer and create music in nature.

With a massive 24-hour battery life, Bluetooth MIDI, USB Type-C, and FM broadcasting capabilities, the OP-1 Field is designed to take your music-making experience to the next level. So, get out into the field and start making music like never before with the OP-1 Field from Teenage Engineering.

BUY HERE

TEENAGE ENGINEERING
OP 1-FIELD

Tegeler – MythEQ 500

Tegeler Audio Manufaktur has brought forth the MythEQ 500, a sleek and transformer-based 4-band EQ 500 series unit. With its two custom-built Vigortronix transformers and Wima box capacitors, this unit is a direct response to their tube-based EQP-1 Pultec-style EQ, which imparts a cleaner tone while retaining warmth, without losing the aggressive bite.

The MythEQ 500 features stepped knobs for easy recall, sounds fantastic, and feels solid to operate. Plus, it comes in a beautiful wooden box that will add a touch of elegance to your studio while keeping your gear organized. Give your music a touch of mythical magic with the MythEQ 500 from Tegeler.

BUY HERE

TEGELER
MYTHEQ 500

Dr Alien Smith –  The Wormhole low frequency microphone

Back in the 1970s, the Cooper Time Cube with its tubing delay was a highly coveted piece of recording gear. Since then, musicians like Sylvia Massy have experimented with tubing, funnel, and vintage SM57s to capture unique reverb. Now, Dr. Alien Smith has designed the Wormhole low-frequency microphone, featuring a condenser mic inside a 1.8m hose to capture low-end rumble in any instrument.

This beautifully designed piece of kit uses the same principles as its predecessors but with a focus on sub frequencies, naturally rolling off the mids and highs. With its phantom powered electret condenser mic, the Wormhole is a new take on an old concept, and it looks and works brilliantly.

BUY HERE

DR ALIEN SMITH
THE WORMHOLE

Pinnacle Microphones – Fat Tops II

Pinnacle Microphones, hailing from Washington State, have the solution for those tired of digital cleanliness and harsh recordings: ribbon microphones. With a small but varied selection of short and long ribbons, transformers, and internal preamps, Pinnacle recently released the Fat Top II. This updated version of their original Fat Top ribbon microphone boasts a bobblehead design that oozes vintage charm.

The short ribbon design and Lundahl Transformer are present in all Fat Top IIs, and they come with standard or deluxe cases with the option for an Active/Passive switch. The sound, feel, accessories, build, and design are all top-notch on the Fat Top II.

BUY HERE

PINNACLE MICROPHONES
FAT TOP II

Boss – Space Echo 202

Behold the new Boss Space Echo RE-202, a digital sequel to the most iconic of all space-age tape delays, the 1974 Roland Space Echo RE-201. The RE-202 is the latest offering from Boss, the offshoot pedal dynasty of the Roland Corp.

All the familiar knobs from the original tape unit are digitized and condensed into a pedalboard-friendly, 3-footswitch unit. With added stereo input/output, 4 memory slots, and MIDI control, the RE-202 introduces new controls for tape age, saturation, wow and flutter, and an additional play head. It also features two new clickless footswitches for a “Warp” hold function and “Twist” oscillation effect.

BUY HERE

BOSS
SPACE ECHO 202

Walrus Audio – Melee: Wall Of Noise

Walrus Audio has done it again with their latest release, The Melee:Wall of Noise. This pedal is a true gem, offering a perfect combination of reverb and distortion that allows you to create a wall of sound like no other. The joystick control gives you a wide range of variation, with the ability to change distortion tone and gain, reverb length and mix/blend, and the order of effects.

The three modes for both distortion and reverb offer even more tonal options. Plus, the Sustain switch freezes the last thing you played, creating a sustained loop that you can still control. The Melee is an impressive pedal that any guitarist would be lucky to have.

BUY HERE

WALRUS AUDIO
MELEE: WALL OF NOISE