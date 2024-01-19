Music gear is continually evolving, with new technologies and designs emerging every year, and 2023 was no exception.

The world of music gear is a constantly shifting landscape, with some makers staying true to the roots while others fearlessly explore new territories. This year has seen some groundbreaking releases that cater to every taste.

But it’s not just classic gear that’s popular – the innovative minds at Teenage Engineering are shattering the mold with their intuitive Pocket Operator series. Whether you’re a gearhead or musician, there’s something for everyone in the world of audio in 2023.