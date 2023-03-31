Happy's Best New Audio Gear

The world of music gear is constantly evolving, with new technologies and designs emerging every year, and 2023 is no exception.

The world of music gear is a constantly shifting landscape, with some makers staying true to the roots while others fearlessly explore new territories. This year, so far has been an especially fruitful for both approaches, as we’ve seen a slew of groundbreaking releases that cater to every taste.

From the masterful craftsmanship of the Walrus Audio’s The Melee pedal, which delivers a sonic assault of epic proportions, to the iconic and universally adored Official Rhodes plugin that has become a mainstay in studios across the globe, it’s clear that the bar has been set incredibly high for music gear in 2023.

But it’s not just the classic and tried-and-true that have garnered attention this year – the innovative minds at Teenage Engineering are continually shattering the mold, with their Pocket Operator series, a beloved and intuitive device that has earned its place as a staple for producers and performers alike.

So whether you’re a gearhead searching for the latest and greatest, or a musician looking for something to inspire your creativity, there’s something for everyone in the world of audio in 2023.