Happy's Best New Audio Gear

The world of music gear is a constantly shifting landscape, with some makers staying true to the roots while others fearlessly explore new territories. This year, so far has been an especially fruitful for both approaches, as we’ve seen a slew of groundbreaking releases that cater to every taste.

From the masterful craftsmanship of the Walrus Audio’s The Melee pedal, which delivers a sonic assault of epic proportions, to the iconic and universally adored Official Rhodes plugin that has become a mainstay in studios across the globe, it’s clear that the bar has been set incredibly high for music gear in 2023.

But it’s not just the classic and tried-and-true that have garnered attention this year – the innovative minds at Teenage Engineering are continually shattering the mold,  with their Pocket Operator series, a beloved and intuitive device that has earned its place as a staple for producers and performers alike.

So whether you’re a gearhead searching for the latest and greatest, or a musician looking for something to inspire your creativity, there’s something for everyone in the world of audio in 2023.

Fender: Adam Clayton ACB 50 Bass Amplifyer

The Fender ACB 50 bass amp is the quintessence of classic Fender design we’ve all come to know and love, while packing in modern features and materials to make it a game-changer.

Made to Adam Clayton’s specifications, this combo bass amp is fitted with preamp and output tubes, a 15” Eminence neodymium speaker, and two varying channels that cater to both classic and modern sounds. Its lightweight construction is especially impressive for an all-tube amp, with a transformer-coupled balanced XLR out with a ground lift, a balanced line out, and an external speaker out.

The ACB 50 is the perfect addition to any music gear collection, from seasoned pros to budding musicians alike.

 

Rhodes Music: Rhodes V8 Plugin

There’s few pieces of gear in the music world that have withstood the ever-changing landscape, remained influential and have had the ability to cross genres. One of those iconic pieces is the Rhodes keyboard.

With the V8, musicians can now create their perfect Rhodes sound with ease. This is the first time that the highly acclaimed Rhodes MK8 electric piano has been recreated in such hyper-realistic detail, making it the ideal addition to any recording studio or live performance. As the only software to carry the Rhodes name, the V8 is the ultimate destination for artists seeking to enhance their productions with the unmistakable charm of “The True Rhodes Sound”.

 

Neumann: Neumann KH 150 Monitors

In the world of active studio monitors, the Neumann KH 150 represents the pinnacle of technological advancement. These nearfield speakers are powered by efficient class D amplifiers with DSP components and crossovers, effectively eliminating any analog distortion. Nestled between the KH 120 and KH 310 models, the 2-way KH 150’s boast a 6.5″ woofer and a 25mm tweeter, ensuring a flat frequency response from 36Hz to 21kHz.

With built-in Automatic Monitor Alignment, these monitors can compensate for any room frequency issues. While the Neumann MA-1 alignment microphone is necessary for full functionality, once set up, these speakers deliver a detailed and immersive soundstage that showcases every genre with stunning clarity.

Electro – Harmonix – Slap Back Echo

Electro-Harmonix has done it again with the reissue of their 1978 Slap-Back Echo mini pedal format. The pedal masters have managed to pack all of the essentials into a tiny pico footprint, making it perfect for those with limited pedal board real estate. The all-analog Slap-Back Echo has 3 Time positions, a Gain knob, and a Blend knob, with the Time varying from Short (45ms), Medium (65ms), and Long (100ms).

The addition of the Gain knob allows for an extra +20dB of boost, and the Blend knob enables the user to smoothly blend dry to wet echo. This pedal is a solid investment, with a modern yet durable footswitch and controls that allow for quick adjustments. The input and output are also conveniently located in different spots on the unit, making it a no-brainer for those building their pedal board.

Teenage Engineering – OP-1 Field

The OP-1 Field from Teenage Engineering is a tiny powerhouse that packs a punch. It’s a drum machine, synth, 4-track tape machine, sampler, and more – all in a package about the size of a family chocolate bar. This device is perfect for musicians looking to get away from the computer and create music in nature.

With a massive 24-hour battery life, Bluetooth MIDI, USB Type-C, and FM broadcasting capabilities, the OP-1 Field is designed to take your music-making experience to the next level. So, get out into the field and start making music like never before with the OP-1 Field from Teenage Engineering.

Tegeler – MythEQ 500

Tegeler Audio Manufaktur has brought forth the MythEQ 500, a sleek and transformer-based 4-band EQ 500 series unit. With its two custom-built Vigortronix transformers and Wima box capacitors, this unit is a direct response to their tube-based EQP-1 Pultec-style EQ, which imparts a cleaner tone while retaining warmth, without losing the aggressive bite.

The MythEQ 500 features stepped knobs for easy recall, sounds fantastic, and feels solid to operate. Plus, it comes in a beautiful wooden box that will add a touch of elegance to your studio while keeping your gear organized. Give your music a touch of mythical magic with the MythEQ 500 from Tegeler.

 

Dr Alien Smith –  The Wormhole low frequency microphone

Back in the 1970s, the Cooper Time Cube with its tubing delay was a highly coveted piece of recording gear. Since then, musicians like Sylvia Massy have experimented with tubing, funnel, and vintage SM57s to capture unique reverb. Now, Dr. Alien Smith has designed the Wormhole low-frequency microphone, featuring a condenser mic inside a 1.8m hose to capture low-end rumble in any instrument.

This beautifully designed piece of kit uses the same principles as its predecessors but with a focus on sub frequencies, naturally rolling off the mids and highs. With its phantom powered electret condenser mic, the Wormhole is a new take on an old concept, and it looks and works brilliantly.

Pinnacle Microphones – Fat Tops II

Pinnacle Microphones, hailing from Washington State, have the solution for those tired of digital cleanliness and harsh recordings: ribbon microphones. With a small but varied selection of short and long ribbons, transformers, and internal preamps, Pinnacle recently released the Fat Top II. This updated version of their original Fat Top ribbon microphone boasts a bobblehead design that oozes vintage charm.

The short ribbon design and Lundahl Transformer are present in all Fat Top IIs, and they come with standard or deluxe cases with the option for an Active/Passive switch. The sound, feel, accessories, build, and design are all top-notch on the Fat Top II.

Boss – Space Echo 202

Behold the new Boss Space Echo RE-202, a digital sequel to the most iconic of all space-age tape delays, the 1974 Roland Space Echo RE-201. The RE-202 is the latest offering from Boss, the offshoot pedal dynasty of the Roland Corp. All the familiar knobs from the original tape unit are digitized and condensed into a pedalboard-friendly, 3-footswitch unit. With added stereo input/output, 4 memory slots, and MIDI control, the RE-202 introduces new controls for tape age, saturation, wow and flutter, and an additional play head. It also features two new clickless footswitches for a “Warp” hold function and “Twist” oscillation effect.

Chandler Limited – RS600 Compressor

Step back in time with the RS660 compressor, a true vintage-inspired vari-mu comp that oozes retro charm. This hefty piece of kit takes cues from both the Fairchild 660 and EMI RS124 custom compressor, and boasts a beautifully built design that is sure to catch the eye. But it’s the sound that really impresses – put any audio through it, and watch as it comes out thicker and richer than before.

While it may not be the best choice for modern material, anything requiring a vintage 60s vibe will benefit greatly from the 6386 tube-based mono compressor. With its rotary selector and big input and output controls, the RS660 is perfect for achieving a classic tone.

 

Walrus Audio – Melee: Wall Of Noise

Walrus Audio has done it again with their latest release, The Melee:Wall of Noise. This pedal is a true gem, offering a perfect combination of reverb and distortion that allows you to create a wall of sound like no other. The joystick control gives you a wide range of variation, with the ability to change distortion tone and gain, reverb length and mix/blend, and the order of effects.

The three modes for both distortion and reverb offer even more tonal options. Plus, the Sustain switch freezes the last thing you played, creating a sustained loop that you can still control. The Melee is an impressive pedal that any guitarist would be lucky to have.

