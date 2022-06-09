Happy’s Best New Books (3rd June – 9th June)
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are the best new books that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!
Yassmin Abdel-Magied – Talking about a Revolution
One of our brightest and most talked-about young thinkers, Yassmin Abdel- Magied’s new body of work is a deeply personal, and powerful series of essays on resistance, transformation, and revolution. After having started one of the more contentious conversations of 2017, after tweeting ‘Lest. We. Forget. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)’ on ANZAC day, Yassmin Abdel-Magied is not afraid to keep the conversation going, and asks: how do we build a better world for us all?
Joel Meyerowitz – Redheads
Joel Meyerowitz’s Redheads was first published in 1990 to critical acclaim. This new edition features new and previously unseen portraits that explore the photographer’s fascination with the distinct hair colour, in an ode to redheaded people, young and old, male and female, in striking portraits set against the contrasting blue backdrop of Cape Cod in the late 70’s.
Bo Seo – Good Arguments
Seo teaches the art of debating and discussion. After finding his calling in year five, Seo has won two World Champion debates and gone on to coach the Australian National Debate Team. In his new book, Seo shares insights into strategy, structure, and history. Touching on everything from Malcolm X to AI, all the while teaching the power of a good argument.
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Lobster Screenplay Book
A24 films have published a stunning series of screenplay books, as a companion piece to their films. Book 008 in the Screenplay Collection includes a forward by Emma Stone, an essay by author Ottessa Moshfegh titled Blinded By Love, and behind-the-scenes set photography by Lanthimos. The photo’s of Rachel Weisz on set, and Farell smoking a ciggie on the window ledge is worth it in itself.
Ann Rule – The Stranger Beside Me
A new edition of the best-selling account of one of America’s most famous serial killers by Anne Rule. Rule met a fellow co-worker, Ted Bundy whom she describes as a sensitive, charismatic young man, working the late shift at a Seattle crisis clinic. Three years later, eight young women disappeared and Anee began to investigate the case, not knowing that the brutal mass murderer was beside her the entire time.
John Lanchester – Reality and Other Stories
John Lanchester captures contemporary life in a very eerie and perilous manner. In his latest book, Reality and Other Stories, Lanchester takes the essence of the Turn of the Screw and mixes it with a thrilling amount of Twilight Zone, making for one hell of a ride. Highlighting disconnection and distraction, with everyday gadgets that seem to have a mind of their own, mysterious phone calls from unknown numbers, and a reality tv show that leads you to question, that maybe none of this is real.
Mieko Kawakami – All the Lovers in the Night
Mieko Kawakami’s latest novel is sweet, and subtle, and leaves a lasting impact long after you’ve read the last page. Set in contemporary Tokyo, the story centers around Fuyuko, who lives alone and seems to like it that way. But deep down, she knows it’s not sustainable, and that in order to change things, she is going to have to step out of her comfort zones. Bravely, Fuyuko steps out, and it is on one of her outings that she has a chance encounter with a physics teacher, Mr. Mitstka, who befriends Fuyuko and gives her the opportunity to change her life.
Jay Bergen – Lennon, the Mobster & the Lawyer
A little-known court case between John Lennon and Morris Levy, the Mob-connected owner of Roulette Records. Jay Bergen, who was Lennon’s lawyer at the time, has collated over 5,000+ pages in all of the court records and has spent the last four years, transcribing, and recounting the trial as it happened. Filled with all the high drama in the courtroom, Lennon, the Mobster, and the Lawyer also captures Lennon’s life on the cusp of the birth of his second son.
Minnie Driver – Managing Expectations
Minnie Driver: A-list actor, mum, singer, and songwriter, explores in this tell-all/memoir shares tales of an extraordinary life. Honest and funny, Driver shares how the things that didn’t work out, so often worked out for the best, and how reaching for the dream is easily more interesting, expansive, sad, and funny than the dream itself coming true. Minnie states it best, ‘Now, though, I realize how apt that ambition was. It set up a template in my life of wanting something impossible to become true. How in trying to make something impossible happen, and failing repeatedly, other things happened. Things that became my life. A life I love, because it was made with so many holes that I enjoy filling in’.
Isobel Beech – Sunbathing
Melburnian writer Isoabel Beech’s debut novel, Sunbathing is a sweet, funny, and moving exploration of life, death, and the restorative power of friendship under the warm summer sun of Abruzzo. Invited to stay with friends Giulia and Fab in an old villa in the mountains of Abruzzo, three weeks shy of their wedding, traversing through loss, and wondering how to go on, or if she can. With great feeling, Beech explores the workings of the inner self in the wake of devastation and regret and reveals the many ways that the every day can offer healing and hope.
Wu Cheng’En – Monkey King
Monkey King is one of China’s all-time greatest fantasy novels. In this newly translated edition, we follow the classic tale of Sun Wukong, aka Monkey King, the shape-shifting trickster on his quest for eternal life. A master of subterfuge, Monkey can transform himself into who or whatever he wants. Accompanied by Pigsy, and Sandy, Monkey King undergoes eighty-one trials, battling along the way with Red Boy, Princess Jade-Face, and the Monstress Dowager. Neil Gaiman has said ‘Monkey King is in the DNA of 1.5 billion people” and he’s not wrong.
Ashley Goldberg – Abomination
An engrossing and warm-hearted debut novel about friendship, family, love, faith, and identity. Abomination follows the story of atheist Ezra and ultra-orthodox rabbi Yonatan’s friendship. Set in Melbourne, on the cusp of a new millennium their worlds are rocked by a scandal that throws them towards two very different paths. Twenty years later, they find one another again and find themselves facing the events of the past. ‘I couldnt stop turning the pages even though I needed to do other things. No idea whether or not Ashley lived in a tight-knit Jewish community his character occupies but it sure as hell vividly matches up to what I’ve seen and lived through’ John Safran