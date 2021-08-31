Happy’s Best New Books (30th August – 5th September)

Tilly Lawless – Nothing But My Body

Effortlessly, Tilly Lawless draws you into her world. You pick up the thread of the unnamed narrator on page one and you dare not let go until the end — the conversational prose that spills from the mind of Lawless is addictive, her observations of the sex work industry, her colleagues, her clients, are insightful. Set in the context of tumultuous contemporary Australian events, it’s a profound, lyrical journey into the true nature of human relationships.