Anton Corbijn – DMAC

In this new photographic wonder, two pillars of music and its surrounding artistic culture come together. Depeche Mode is a seminal act, with its roots in ’80s electronica and the brooding side of synth-pop. Anton Corbijn is the celebrated Dutch rock photographer, whose images spanning decades have become individual cultural artefacts in their own right. This book is a comprehensive account of their extensive collaboration, complete with an interview with Corbijn and more than 500 images from his personal archive.

9.1