Happy’s Best New Books (20th September – 26th September)

Eunice Andrada – Take Care

Eunice Andrada’s Take Care is a collection of poetry that interrogates colonialism, the effects of which are still all too real. It tells the story of women of the Filipina community — who are routinely exploited — while challenging the overarching mechanisms of power and privilege that sustain the status quo. That Andrada is able to deliver these messages not only with clarity but also with lyrical grace is a testament to her superbly-honed poetic voice.

9.2