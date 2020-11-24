Happy’s Best New Books of 2020
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are the best new books that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!
Maxine Beneba Clarke – When We Say Black Lives Matter
An essential educational book for our times, best-selling Australian author Maxine Beneba Clarke has written and illustrated a picture book inspired by the desire to explain the concept of Black Lives Matter to the youngsters in her life. Through the sharing of this compelling narrative, readers can pass on this message to the young people who are close to them.
Don Watson – Watsonia: A Writing Life
The greatest hits of Don Watson a gathered in this comprehensive anthology. With a writing career of immense diversity — social criticism, history, humour, speechwriting and biography — Don Watson has contributed more than most to national discourse. Watsonia also comes with several unpublished pieces and an introduction from the author.
Raven Leilani – Luster
With Luster, Raven Leilani has burst on the literary scene with a daring debut. It follows the travails of Edie — lost in a dead-end job and a string of unsatisfying hookups. When she meets Eric, a white middle-aged suburbanite with a black, adopted daughter, her life takes a surprising turn. A funny, painful and devastatingly insightful coming of age novel.
Linn Ullman – Unquiet
One of Norway’s literary treasures, Linn Ullman, has returned with a unique and powerful tome, that bridges the worlds of fiction and memoir. An absorbing family narrative is unfolded in Unquiet which provides readers with a deep and empathetic exploration of love, memory, and family connections that evolve over time.
Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant – Stuff You Should Know
Sure, the stuff that you learn in school might count for something, but what about the magic in everyday things? The Stuff You Should Know podcast was created by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant was created to fill those very gaps. Now there’s a companion book for those who delight in those ever-deepening rabbit holes of curiosity.
Dolly Parton with Robert K. Oermann – Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
Dolly Parton — and her body of work — needs little introduction. In this book, she turns the spotlight onto her lyrics, dissecting the words that have lingered in our collective consciousness for decades. It also comes with never-before-seen images and memorabilia from the Dolly Parton archives.
Jane Sherron De Hart – Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life
The recently passed Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a totemic presence in American jurisprudence. Her pioneering life as a law professor and eventually, a justice of the Supreme Court is superbly rendered in this comprehensive biography. Fifteen years in the making, this book offers the most complete picture yet of this icon.
Leah Jing McIntosh – Collisions
In this anthology, editor of LIMINAL magazine Leah Jing McIntosh has brought together a collection of stories from the future, with the assembled authors experimenting with form and challenging stagnant ideas. Comprising of the LIMINAL Fiction Prize longlist, Collisions shines a light on writers of colour, presenting some of the most exciting stories to emerge from Australia.
Ronni Khan with Jessica Chapnik Kahn – A Repurposed Life
In the events industry, throwing away a lot of food at the end of the day was all part of the gig. When Ronni Kahn decided she’d had enough, she began delivering this fresh food to homeless shelters. A Repurposed Life is the inspirational story of how Kahn built OzHarvest from humble beginnings with the goal to nourish Australia.
The Betoota Advocate – Australia 2020
It was supposed to much better than this. A fresh decade wasn’t meant to kick off with devastating bushfires, much less a global pandemic that turned the world as we know it upsidedown. Luckily, we have Australia’s oldest newspaper, The Betoota Advocate to make sense of it all. Their 2020 anthology promises to “tie a bow on this nightmare.” We could use a little common sense around here.
Helen Garner – One Day I’ll Remember This: Diaries 1987 – 1995
Helen Garner has a well-earned reputation for being fearless as a writer throughout her career in fiction and non-fiction. It’s no surprise that she pulls no punches when turning the gaze inward. This archived diary collection chronicles her life in the chaos of an all-consuming affair as well as the publication of The First Stone — and its aftermath. A meditation on honesty and the pursuit of art.