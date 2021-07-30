happy mag triangle

Happy’s Best New Music

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, this is the absolute best new music that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

While Eilish came to her full art-pop realisation on 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, 2021’s Happier Than Ever shines a new light on Eilish’s music. Unlike the titan Atlas, Eilish has cast the world off her shoulders – but the angst still hasn’t dissipated. Production is crisp and spacious, amid ballads and floor-fillers that are sure to define Eilish in her next evolution.

9.6

BILLIE EILISH
HAPPIER THAN EVER

Parcels Comingback

Amid the standout release of Free earlier this year, Parcels return with Comingback – a single that’s drenched with joyous euphoria, and intricate storytelling. One of the earliest ideas following the band’s last album, and enduring a number of scraps and rewrites, Comingback is a refined and perfected exercise in furious energy, excellent vibes.

8.5

PARCELS
COMINGBACK

Amyl and The Sniffers – Security

Amyl and The Sniffers are back in business with Security, a punk track that feels guided by something new. Coming off straight off the back of their most recent release, Guided By Angels, Security provides the exact opposite. Written during lockdown ahead of their latest album, Security has the throttle of a Mitsubishi Lancer, with the head-banging quality of a crunchy Chikko roll.

7.9

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
SECURITY

Banoffee – Idiot

Australia’s queen of hyper pop makes her grand return with Idiot, a song of longing and romanticism that sees Banoffee trade her baraque-esque electronica, and turn it on its head. Destined for dancefloors, or intimate headphones hearings, Idiot is no less camp or catchy than her previous releases as heartbreak and desperate longing takes centre stage.

7.6

BANOFFEE
IDIOT

Human Movement & Made In Paris – Feel Me

There’s nothing better than a techno-house track that seems to keep the intensity at full. Lucking Human Movement & Made in pairs have got you covered with Feel Me, a shimmering mirage of big beats and shiny syncopation – designed to drive and disorient amid an endlessly humid atmosphere.

7.3

HUMAN MOVEMENT & MADE IN PARIS
FEEL ME

Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:

Welcome to Happy Mag’s Best New Music Feed

Stay up to date with all the music news from Happy by subscribing to our newsletter below.
Have you connected with Happy on social media yet? If not please visit us on the links below:

FACEBOOK TWITTER YOUTUBE

Here’s what’s currently trending on Happy:

GAMING  |  NEWS  |  COVID 19  |  TRUMP  |