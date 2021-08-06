happy mag triangle

Happy’s Best New Music

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, this is the absolute best new music that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!

Moktar  Silk

A local among Sydney’s music scene, Moktar’s debut single combines the gritty sounds of underground techno with traditional Arabic instrumentation, paying homage to his Egyptian Australian identity. With it, he’s breaking the repetitiveness of club tradition, with a floor-filler that’s as transcendently beautiful, as it is humid and sweaty.

9.3

Moktar

MOKTAR
SILK

Jorja Smith All of This (Jorja Smith x Guilty Beatz)

After blowing the world away with her first body of work since 2019, Be Right Back, Jorja Smith takes centre stage once again with All of Thisa house track made for lounge singers across the globe. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer & DJ Guilty Beatz, All of This draws inspiration from Guilty’s love of Amapiano, all while retaining Smith’s pop-intoxicating essence.

8.7

JORJA SMITH
ALL OF THIS (JORJA SMITH X GUILTY BEATZ)

The Vaccines – Alone Star

2021 seems to be one hell of a year for The Vaccines  – and no, that isn’t a COVID pun. Their latest release, Alone Star is invigorating and transformative  – following a year of understanding who they are as artists. With a neo-twilight tinge, Alone Star seems to be an ode to loneliness, neon lighting, and that sinking feeling of knowing that the night is coming to an end.

7.3

THE VACCINES
ALONE STAR

Spaciousness 2 – Various Artists

During difficult times, it can be a chore to remain within one’s own mind. Spaciousness 2 is the not so abrupt awakening into a different idea of consciousness, and its soothing soundscapes wash through you in ways that are almost spiritual. A combination of multiple artists including Lauren Doss and Ariel Kalma – there’s something for everyone in this deeply introspective album

9.2

VARIOUS ARTISTS
SPACIOUSNESS 2

Don’t Kiss Ur Friends – MAY-A

MAY-A may be one of the most interesting enigma’s in Aussie music, a bonafide popstar with a left-field twist. Her latest LP, Don’t Kiss Ur Friends, lives up to its namesake as a body of work that’s as much a feel-good-ish pop record, as it is a dissection of innately queer experience – kissing friends is a risky move in queer circles, and MAY-A brings these once-hidden intricacies under a sonically beautiful microscope.

7.8

MAY-A
DON’T KISS UR FRIENDS

Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:

Welcome to Happy Mag’s Best New Music Feed

Stay up to date with all the music news from Happy by subscribing to our newsletter below.
Have you connected with Happy on social media yet? If not please visit us on the links below:

FACEBOOK TWITTER YOUTUBE

Here’s what’s currently trending on Happy:

GAMING  |  NEWS  |  COVID 19  |  TRUMP  |