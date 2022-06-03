Sydney singer, songwriter and producer Blain Cunneen recently visited the Live from Happy studios. He brought in a single he released way back in 2019 called Feelin’ Kinda Fragile. It’s a head-nodding, indie pop earworm about the precious nature of relationships.

With some excellent musicians in tow, Blain swung by the Live From Happy studio to perform the single Feelin’ Kinda Fragile that comes from his EP The Prizes We Demand.

Bringing in some jaw-dropping musical gear to the Happy Studios, Blain, Sean and Josh performed an effortlessly cool, indie version of the song. Feelin’ Kinda Fragile takes you on a musical and lyrical journey.

Feelin’ Kinda Fragile was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.