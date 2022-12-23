Perth Musician Blake Rose swung by the Happy Studios just in time for Christmas to perform his song ‘In Your Arms’. He gave us a beautiful rendition of his single that laments about being in someone’s arms when Christmas comes.

Released in mid November, ‘In Your Arms’ is his latest single from his forthcoming EP ‘You’ll Get It When You’re Older’ which is set for release on February 24th, 2023. The EP explores family, addiction, and nostalgia and whilst that might be of the darker subjects, there’s some fun tracks on there too.

In Your Arms was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.

This Live from Happy session was made possible by the generous support of ATEN and Mojave. ATEN provide innovative solutions for making better connections and Mojave make world class microphones that are affordable without compromise .

In this session Happy utilised the indispensable ATEN UH3237 USB-C Docking Station and the Mojave MA-D Dynamic Handheld Microphone.