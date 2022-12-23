Perth Musician Blake Rose swung by the Happy Studios just in time for Christmas to perform his song ‘In Your Arms’. He gave us a beautiful rendition of his single that laments about being in someone’s arms when Christmas comes.
Released in mid November, ‘In Your Arms’ is his latest single from his forthcoming EP ‘You’ll Get It When You’re Older’ which is set for release on February 24th, 2023. The EP explores family, addiction, and nostalgia and whilst that might be of the darker subjects, there’s some fun tracks on there too.
In Your Arms was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.
This Live from Happy session was made possible by the generous support of ATEN and Mojave. ATEN provide innovative solutions for making better connections and Mojave make world class microphones that are affordable without compromise .
In this session Happy utilised the indispensable ATEN UH3237 USB-C Docking Station and the Mojave MA-D Dynamic Handheld Microphone.
Armed with just his touring keyboard and his remarkable voice, Blake gave us a delicate and emotional performance sure to pull at your heart strings in the lead up to Christmas.
Blake’s single ‘Lost’ — released in 2021 — was met with critical acclaim by across the music industry and by tastemakers like of Beats1’s Zane Lowe. The track was instantly added to Spotify’s highly-coveted New Music Friday in the US, Canada, and a long list of other countries.
Here’s what Blake had to say about ‘In Your Arms’ before taking the stage:
“During the pandemic I sparked up this thing with this girl, and everytime we tried to make something work it never did. Everytime we were in the same city we could never see each for various reasons.
So I wrote this song after releasing it was never going to work out. Aside from that, it’s about wanting to poor your love into someone put not being able to.”
Check out the performance below:
To find out more about Blake Rose head over to his Instagram.
To find out more about our sponsors please head to their websites: ATEN and Mojave Audio.