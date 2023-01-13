R&B hybrid artist BOY SODA swung by the Happy Studios to perform his song ‘Body‘. He and his band mate Fin gave us a stunning stripped back performance in our new studio Noise Machines.
Released in early December, ‘Body‘ is his latest single from his album ‘YC-TAPE: Vol. 1’ which was released on the 21st of December 2022. It’s a 10 track ride that has a feature from Jordan Dennis and Charbel.
Body was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.
This Live from Happy session was made possible by the generous support of AVID and Mojave. AVID is a music company who make the infamous Pro Tools Software, Sibelius and Audio Interfaces and Mojave make world class microphones that are affordable without compromise .
In this session Happy utilised Pro Tools and Avid Carbon Pre Audio Interfaces and the Mojave MA-D Dynamic Handheld Microphone.
Stripping it right back to keys and vocals, BOY SODA and his keyboardist Fin dived into the track Body and even popped in a little hint of Frank Ocean.
BOY SODA has emerged as one of Australia’s most exciting new artists, as his releases have received national airplay, he’s supported the likes of Dominic Fike and one of his song’s was featured on the TV show Heartbreak High.
Here’s what BOY SODA had to say about ‘Body‘ before taking the stage:
“I grew loving R&B music, like 2000s stuff and I always wanted to have my own R&B slow jam. That’s just like an archetype of song I have to have in my catalogue.”
Check out the performance below:
