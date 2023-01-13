R&B hybrid artist BOY SODA swung by the Happy Studios to perform his song ‘Body‘. He and his band mate Fin gave us a stunning stripped back performance in our new studio Noise Machines.

Released in early December, ‘Body‘ is his latest single from his album ‘YC-TAPE: Vol. 1’ which was released on the 21st of December 2022. It’s a 10 track ride that has a feature from Jordan Dennis and Charbel.

Body was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.

This Live from Happy session was made possible by the generous support of AVID and Mojave. AVID is a music company who make the infamous Pro Tools Software, Sibelius and Audio Interfaces and Mojave make world class microphones that are affordable without compromise .

In this session Happy utilised Pro Tools and Avid Carbon Pre Audio Interfaces and the Mojave MA-D Dynamic Handheld Microphone.