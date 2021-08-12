One of the signature tones of Butter Bath is the electric guitar — and he brought his Strat along for the session. With axe in hand, he formed an atmospheric background for his rich voice. Here’s what Butter Bath had to say about You And Me before hitting record:

“The song is about a really wacky conversation I had at a house party. And I just thought that the person I was chatting to had some really peculiar conversation openers. It turned out that they were tripping on mushies and it all made sense!”

The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:

Live at Enmore Gear List

For a clean, consistent capture of a dynamic vocal, the AE4100 ticks just about every box.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE4100

Dynamic mics are perfect for capturing all the grit and mid-range details of a guitar amp. For this task, we went with the Audio-Technica AE2300.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE2300

Coupled with dynamic, a ribbon mic has all the bottom end juice you need on an amp. The Audio-Technica AT4081 is perfect for the task.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4081