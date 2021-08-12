Butter Bath Performs ‘You And Me’ Live at Enmore
Sydney wunderkind, Butter Bath (aka Toby Anagnostis) has been turning heads lately, building a following from the intensely creative hub that is his home studio.
His recent single You And Me is a slinky, sun-soaked banger, dripping in guitar hooks, and heavy, hip-hop-inspired grooves. It fits in nicely alongside his ever-growing catalogue of singles.
In a special solo session for Live at Enmore, You And Me took on a completely different atmosphere. Darker and more introspective, the appeal of this multifaceted track was only enhanced.
You And Me was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis
One of the signature tones of Butter Bath is the electric guitar — and he brought his Strat along for the session. With axe in hand, he formed an atmospheric background for his rich voice. Here’s what Butter Bath had to say about You And Me before hitting record:
“The song is about a really wacky conversation I had at a house party. And I just thought that the person I was chatting to had some really peculiar conversation openers. It turned out that they were tripping on mushies and it all made sense!”
Check out the performance below:
The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:
For a clean, consistent capture of a dynamic vocal, the AE4100 ticks just about every box.
Dynamic mics are perfect for capturing all the grit and mid-range details of a guitar amp. For this task, we went with the Audio-Technica AE2300.
Coupled with dynamic, a ribbon mic has all the bottom end juice you need on an amp. The Audio-Technica AT4081 is perfect for the task.