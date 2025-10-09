Charley Castle performs
‘Poison The Well’
WITH SPECIAL THANKS TO
Charley Castle brings the City-Folk in ‘Poison The Well’ Live from Happy
Massive thanks to Seeker for bringing their Hazy IPA and making this Country Music Month Live From Happy Session unforgettable.
Huge shoutout to Noise Machines, the home of all our Live From Happy sessions, and Tokyo Lamington for supporting the session with their insanely delicious native lamingtons filled with Lemon Myrtle goodness.
Big love to Will + Bear for helping make this a highlight of Country Music Month—because you can’t have country without the quintessential country hat.
Sydney’s acclaimed songbird, Charley Castle, came in to deliver an intimate and powerful performance for a Live from Happy session.
Known for her self-classified “city-folk” sound, Charley Castle seamlessly blended elements of bluegrass, Americana, and folk, captivating the studio audience with a stunning rendition of ‘Poison The Well.’
The session showcased Castle’s dynamic range as a performer, effortlessly spanning from heartbreakingly tender moments to holler-inducing peaks.
This appearance follows a major career high for the artist and her band, The Boys in the Well, who recently took first place at the Tamworth Country Music Festival’s prestigious ‘Best of the Buskers’ Competition.
Check out Charley Castle here!