Babe Rainbow set to headline FREE SXSW Sydney Unlocked show in Chippo

Byron Bay’s psych-pop sweethearts are taking over SXSW Sydney with a free show

Kensington St in Chippendale is about to turn into the city’s ultimate laneway party next week, as SXSW Sydney Unlocked takes over on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 October.

Free to attend, the two-day festival promises live music, street eats, and a seriously stacked line-up of local and international talent.

Leading the charge on Friday is psych-pop heroes Babe Rainbow, set to light up the street with their signature cosmic grooves.

Alongside them, local faves Playlunch and KYARNA will bring a fresh indie energy, while international acts like The Chairs (TWN), Rashmeet Kaur (IND), and Maki (PHL) will inject global sounds into the mix. Thursday kicks things off with standout performances from Lyric, Gordon’s Grandson, Maki, and GAZAL, making the event a must for any live music hunter.

While the music pulses through the laneway, festival-goers can wander between The Old Rum Store, Gavroche, Olio, Eastside Bar & Grill, Holy Duck!, Spice Alley Fuel Stop, Str’eats Pasta Bar, Slaps, and Andiamo — all offering special deals to keep the vibes flowing.

Smart travel is encouraged: hop on an e-bike, or make your way via Sydney Metro, train, bus, or light rail to Central Station, then take a short stroll to the heart of the action.

When: Thu 16 Oct, 5pm–9pm & Fri 17 Oct, 12pm–9pm

Where: Kensington St, Chippendale

Cost: Free

From indie to soul, global beats to psychedelic jams, SXSW Sydney Unlocked is the perfect way to soak up live music, street eats, and that Chippendale energy — all without spending a cent.

Line-up highlights:

Thursday 16 Oct (5pm–9pm): Lyric, Gordon’s Grandson, Maki, GAZAL

Friday 17 Oct (12pm–9pm): Babe Rainbow, Playlunch, Rashmeet Kaur, Jamaica Moana, The Chairs, Selve, Munan, Taba Chake, KYARNA

Head here for more info.