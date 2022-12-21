Music Producer Chelsea Warner mixed and produced ‘GALAXIES’ by BVT which comes from the album ‘LALAKI’, released in November this year (2022).

BVT is a Sydney Based HipHop/R&B artist who embarked on an audio-visual project about decolonising self, QPOC (Queer People of Colour) representation and bearing the culture as a future ancestor.

BVT says:

“This project means so much to me. I’m uncovering forgotten truths about my ancestors who carved this path for me.”

As a special treat for us (and you), Chelsea opened up her Ableton Live Set, and shows off all the tricks and philosophies of her production style. She even had strong ideas from the first musical idea.

Here’s what Chelsea said about the track:

“GALAXIES is a track that is pretty simple production wise; it consists predominantly of swirly guitars and warped sample atmospheres. I made the beat with BVT in mind, so I wanted to leave a lot of room for her vocals to occupy space, and that ended up happening perfectly, since the track is quite vocal heavy.”

Read on as she takes you through her process of producing and mixing in her Ableton Live Set.