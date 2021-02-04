Despite his tender years, Chris Lanzon‘s artistic presence looms large. His emotionally charged, autobiographical songcraft has earned him a solid and ever-growing following.

Carrying only his guitar, Lanzon performed his track Still, just as it hit the first anniversary of its original release. Even with the sparse accompaniment, the performance was full of atmosphere.

Recalling a time of love and loss, the track’s mood was perfect for the solo setting.

Still was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi