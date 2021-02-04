Chris Lanzon Performs ‘Still’ Live at Enmore
Despite his tender years, Chris Lanzon‘s artistic presence looms large. His emotionally charged, autobiographical songcraft has earned him a solid and ever-growing following.
Carrying only his guitar, Lanzon performed his track Still, just as it hit the first anniversary of its original release. Even with the sparse accompaniment, the performance was full of atmosphere.
Recalling a time of love and loss, the track’s mood was perfect for the solo setting.
Still was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi
There was no rhythm section in the performance, but that doesn’t mean it lacked vitality and momentum. The sparse, clean guitar chords punctuated Lanzon’s effortlessly powerful vocal phrases.
Here’s what Lanzon had to say about Still:
“Still is about longing for a past relationship and wondering if that person still thinks about you, because you can’t seem to stop thinking about them. It’s a really special song because it’s the first song that I properly produced and released.”
Check out the performance below:
To stream Still, and other music from Chris Lanzon, head over to Spotify.