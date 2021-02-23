Northern Beaches band Crocodylus has long been a favourite of the Live at Enmore team. They’re already session alumni and have rocked Happy Mag shows in the past — it’s fair to say they know this studio well.

For a three-piece, they put out an impossibly huge sound, with vocals and bass coming from Josh Williams, guitar from Stephen Sacco and drums from Mikel Salvador.

Social Climber is the latest single from the trio. It’s packed with memorable riffs, massive singalong (or screamalong choruses) and heavy grooves.

Social Climber was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi