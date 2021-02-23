Crocodylus Performs ‘Social Climber’ Live at Enmore
Northern Beaches band Crocodylus has long been a favourite of the Live at Enmore team. They’re already session alumni and have rocked Happy Mag shows in the past — it’s fair to say they know this studio well.
For a three-piece, they put out an impossibly huge sound, with vocals and bass coming from Josh Williams, guitar from Stephen Sacco and drums from Mikel Salvador.
Social Climber is the latest single from the trio. It’s packed with memorable riffs, massive singalong (or screamalong choruses) and heavy grooves.
Social Climber was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi
This performance of Social Climber takes listeners on the full Crocodylus journey, clean, jangly riffs alongside garage-punk choruses, a distinct vocal delivery and an almighty drop, with thick guitars and pounding rhythms. It’s dramatic, to say the least.
Here’s what Williams had to say about Social Climber:
“It’s about a complicated relationship with someone who’s trying to climb the non-existent social ladder“.
Check out the performance below:
