Fresh off his debut Australian tour, Current Joys pops into Happy for a rendition of his tracks ‘CIGARETTES’ and ‘I feel truth inside of u’.

Having recently completed his first-ever tour of Australia, it’s hard not to feel like Current Joys is on the cusp of his breakout moment.

The LA-based artist, who is known offstage as Nick Rattigan, performed debut dates in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney last month, treating audiences to the eclectic bedroom pop that informed his latest album, ‘LOVE + POP’.

That project, which marked Current Joys’ tenth in as many years, featured collaborations with the likes of Lil Yachty, Slow Hollows, and YOUR ANGEL, but it’s solo tracks ‘CIGARETTES’ and ‘I feel truth inside of u’ that pull focus.

Those songs, filled with wild ambition, sneaky hooks and kaleidoscopic production, are emblematic of Current Joys’ broader artistry, justifying his place as a cherished figure in the underground pop scene.

‘LOVE + POP’ was merely a precursor of the greatness to come, with Current Joys dropping its follow-up, ‘LOVE + POP Pt2’ last month, and slated to release a third project later this year.

In the meantime, Current Joys swung by for a Live from Happy rendition of ‘CIGARETTES’ and ‘I feel truth inside of u’.

Find out more about Current Joys via Instagram.

A huge thank you to StringJoy who supported this session. To find out more about StringJoy, check out their Instagram or head over to their website StringJoy.