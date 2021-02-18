Dave the Band has been a favourite of Happy’s for years. The Newcastle three-piece deliver straight-up punk rock just the way you like it — brash, hard-hitting, and with ridiculously catchy melodies.

They played their new melancholic wonder Endstart when they visited the Live at Enmore studios — looking fresh with the help of our friends at Dangerfield. Appearing on last year’s Steve Albini-produced Slob Stories, the track is full of Dave the Band’s tight and infectious pop-punk grooves and anthemic choruses.

This is a band that’s made for the stage, but on this occasion, they transferred that energy to the studio, with inspired results.

Endstart was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi