Esmé Performs ‘Ella’ Live at Enmore
PRESENTED BY
Sydney’s Esmé presents a brooding electronic soundscape, with colourful inflections of jazz and soul. In fact, it was the jazz icon, Ella Fitzgerald, that inspired the track she brought to Live at Enmore.
In a future film noir soundtrack, Ella would feature prominently. Its dark and warm synth layers envelop the listener, while the thread of gritty vinyl crackles and minimalist hip hop beats anchor it in reality.
All of which sets the stage for Esmé’s singular voice. Stratospheric, yet augmented by rich, synthetic harmonies, Ella has a sound you can easily become addicted to.
Ella was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis
Esmé was more than ably accompanied by Beau Golden, who created the sweeping pads and haunting basslines, and Hugh Van Schaick, who pumped out the beat, interjected with atmospheric samples.
Here’s what Esmé had to say about Ella and its inspiration:
“When I was young, I used to listen to Ella Fitzgerald when I felt sad, or when I felt lost, or when things were out of my control.”
Check out the performance below:
For more info on Esmé, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:
With a sensitive and dynamic vocal from Esmé, we were keen to use a condenser mic that would capture the sensitivity of the performance. The versatile AT4050 met the challenge.