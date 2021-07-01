Sydney’s Esmé presents a brooding electronic soundscape, with colourful inflections of jazz and soul. In fact, it was the jazz icon, Ella Fitzgerald, that inspired the track she brought to Live at Enmore.

In a future film noir soundtrack, Ella would feature prominently. Its dark and warm synth layers envelop the listener, while the thread of gritty vinyl crackles and minimalist hip hop beats anchor it in reality.

All of which sets the stage for Esmé’s singular voice. Stratospheric, yet augmented by rich, synthetic harmonies, Ella has a sound you can easily become addicted to.

Ella was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis