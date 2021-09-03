Feels take us under the hood of their new single, ‘Sunrise Juice’

Introduction

“Sunrise Juice started out as an exploration of reverb and space. I wanted to create an atmosphere that felt like waking up to a Summer’s morning – hopefully about to start a good day lol! At the time of writing this track I had been testing out all of the new features of Ableton Live 11 and was really drawn to Hybrid Reverb. I am a big Ableton nerd so naturally I spent a lot of time playing around with all of the settings of the reverb and basically crafted most of the tonal elements around this effect.

I wanted to challenge myself to write a track using only Ableton Live presets (or presets that I had edited) for the tonal instruments and effects processing. I often find that restriction is one of the best ways to get creative, so I picked out a bunch of presets that I liked from the new packs, made edits, and didn’t change the instrumentation from this point on. Sunrise Juice doesn’t use any plugins – and comparatively to some of my other production work – is quite simple in terms of processing.

I was so engulfed by my experiments with Hybrid Reverb that when I looked away from the screen, I had finished a track. I always write best when I am learning something new or experimenting with new sounds/tools, and while this approach places boundaries on starting an idea, it often develops into better ideas than if I had said to myself “I am going to write a track today!”

I wrote the opening melody while playing around with Hybrid Reverb and this hook ended up being the whole focus of the track.”

Harmonic elements

“The short chord stabs sit pretty consistently across the track, but rhythmically out of the way of the kick and the clap. As a mixing engineer, I have learnt a lot about how transient placements can have a huge impact on the overall punchiness of competing ideas.

For this reason, I tried to place my ideas rhythmically in their own worlds where possible. I also explored volume ducking for important moments in the drum pattern – mainly so some cute bubble moments could come through.

The short and long synths that are the basis of the harmony are all presets that I have edited. My favourite is the Pitch Twitter (from the new Voice Box pack) – it has an amazing Sliding FX macro which I automated to fill much of the space in the big break at 2:10.”