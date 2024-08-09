[gtranslate]

FVNERAL swung by  Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session to perform their latest single ’25’

Sydney-based FVNERAL recently stopped by Happy Mag to perform their latest single, “25.”

The band, who made waves at the Lady Hampshire as a Needle In The Hay finalist, showcased a new side with this powerful rendition.

Joining forces with vocalist jnr. FVNERAL created a truly unforgettable performance. Their raw emotion and innovative sound are a must-listen.

We’re excited to see where this new direction takes them.

