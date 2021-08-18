Gypsys of Pangea can get pretty wild, especially in a live setting. And though the clean tones were predominant in this folk-tinged performance, Becher couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring the band into the session (stick around until the end, you’ll see what I mean). Here’s what he had to say about Everybody’s Working:

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all those essential workers out there on the front line holding the nation together… when I was 16, a very old wise friend of mine gave me some advice, ‘when you pick your career, choose something you like, because your job will be your life,’ and it scared the shit out of me.”

Check out the performance below:

For more on Gypsys of Pangea, follow them on Facebook.

The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:

Live at Enmore Gear List

For a clean, consistent capture of a dynamic vocal, the AE4100 ticks just about every box.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE4100

Dynamic mics are perfect for capturing all the grit and mid-range details of a guitar amp. For this task, we went with the Audio-Technica AE2300.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE2300

Coupled with dynamic, a ribbon mic has all the bottom end juice you need on an amp. The Audio-Technica AT4081 is perfect for the task.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4081