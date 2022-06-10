Gig Guide (June 10 – 17)
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are some of the best gigs coming up this weekend around Australia!
Hermitude are touring their brand new album Mirror Mountain on the east coast of Australia, and this week it’s Brisbane’s turn. We caught the duo at Festival of the Sun a couple of weeks ago, and trust us, you don’t want to miss them this time round.
Miiesha is on the road off the back of her sophomore record Smoke & Mirrors, hitting up both Brisbane and Melbourne this weekend.
Boy & Bear have been a little quiet recently, but just yesterday they sent out an email to fans teasing new music. Who knows, maybe they’ll play a couple of fresh tracks tonight at The Tivoli!
A These New South Whales show will never not be a good time. If you’re a lover of raucous punk with a based stance of real-world issues, look no further.
Flight Facilities are playing an exclusive intimate gig at the Shelbourne Hotel in Darling Harbour as part of Jim Beam’s Welcome Sessions.
Unfortunately tickets are only available if you win them, but if you live in Melbourne or Brisbane, The Veronicas and Client Liaison are playing shows in your respective cities, with entries still open to win tickets.
After a sold out debut, Kings of Comedy are bringing their zingers back to Sydney for an intimate show.
Their list of previous headliners includes Steve Hughes, Dave O’Neil, Dave Hughes, Lehmo, Bob Franklin, Luke Heggie, Denise Scott, Fiona O’Loughlin, Tony Martin, Richard Stubbs, Nick Cody, Dilruk Jayasinha and heaps more.
For the very first time, Murderfest is happening in Sydney at Frankie’s Pizza, with a stellar line-up including The Furor, Vulgurite, Thraxas, Live Like Animals, Master Leonard, Eviscerate The Crown and Hostel. Don’t miss out on this FREE ENTRY event!
Adam Hyde of Peking Duk has unleashed his solo project Keli Holiday with the release of his first record under the name of his alter ego KELI. If you’ve ever seen him perform solo or with Peking Duk, you’ll know that it’s utterly infectious.
San Cisco have a busy weekend ahead of them, playing regional shows in Torquay and San Remo, before finishing off with a bigger show at the Forum Theatre.
Wanna see your favourite bands at your local venue? Have we got news for you. Over the June long weekend, The Bank are treating punters to the best FREE live music, with 20 acts playing over four nights.
The lineup includes Jordan Ireland of The Middle East with his band the Zig Zaggers, Cool Sounds, Bored Shorts, Big Dog, Mickey Kojak, Middle Name Dance Band, and plenty more top-shelf talent.
With an abundance of lights, music, and experiences, Vivid Sydney is bound to have something that tickles your fancy. This week, you can catch a huge lineup of incredible artists for free at Tumbalong Nights including Donny Benét, Clews, Ngaiire, Becca Hatch, Okenyo, and Milan Ring.
Rising Festival is back this year in Melbourne, exhibiting all kinds of visual performance over the next two weeks including dance, art, and shows from some of the best talent from Australia and abroad.
Sydney Film Festival has officially kicked off at the State Theatre and cinemas in the CBD, Newtown, Cremorne, Randwick, Western Sydney, and more.