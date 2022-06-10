SATURDAY

These New South Whales

Northern Sound System, Adelaide/Kaurna

A These New South Whales show will never not be a good time. If you’re a lover of raucous punk with a based stance of real-world issues, look no further.

TICKETS

Flight Facilities

The Shelbourne Rooftop, Sydney/Tumbulong

Flight Facilities are playing an exclusive intimate gig at the Shelbourne Hotel in Darling Harbour as part of Jim Beam’s Welcome Sessions.

Unfortunately tickets are only available if you win them, but if you live in Melbourne or Brisbane, The Veronicas and Client Liaison are playing shows in your respective cities, with entries still open to win tickets.

TICKETS

Kings of Comedy

Cheers Bar, Sydney/Eora

After a sold out debut, Kings of Comedy are bringing their zingers back to Sydney for an intimate show.

Their list of previous headliners includes Steve Hughes, Dave O’Neil, Dave Hughes, Lehmo, Bob Franklin, Luke Heggie, Denise Scott, Fiona O’Loughlin, Tony Martin, Richard Stubbs, Nick Cody, Dilruk Jayasinha and heaps more.

TICKETS

Murderfest

Frankie’s, Sydney/Eora

For the very first time, Murderfest is happening in Sydney at Frankie’s Pizza, with a stellar line-up including The Furor, Vulgurite, Thraxas, Live Like Animals, Master Leonard, Eviscerate The Crown and Hostel. Don’t miss out on this FREE ENTRY event!

TICKETS