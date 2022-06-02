SATURDAY

The Pinheads – The Metro Theatre, Sydney/Eora

If you love a bit of raucous rock n roll, you cannot miss out on The Pinheads’ show at the Metro this Saturday. R.M.F.C., Tee Vee Repairman, and The Blamers are jumping in as support so you know it’s going to be a good time!

TICKETS

RVG – The Curtin, Melbourne/Naarm

RVG are without a doubt, one of the most talented groups in this fine country, producing top shelf jangle rock that will completely blow you away in a live setting.

TICKETS

The Lazy Eyes – Crown and Anchor Hotel, Adelaide/Kaurna

Off the back of the release of their debut album SongBook, The Lazy Eyes are hitting up the Crown and Anchor on Saturday before they fly over to the UK for another run of shows. Can confirm, these guys put on a killer live show so grab tickets if you like good music.

TICKETS

Meg Mac – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane/Meanjin

One of the best songwriters going round right now, Meg Mac, is taking over The Princess Theatre stage in Brissy this Saturday. Tickets are moving quickly so make sure you don’t miss out!

TICKETS

The Huneez – Lazybones, Sydney/Eora

In the mood for some soulful melodies and funky grooves? Get down to Lazybones Lounge in Marrickville to bear witness to The Huneez with support from the incredible Packing Dhaka and Passion Dash.

TICKETS