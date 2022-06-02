en English
Happy’s Gig Guide (June 3 – 10)

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are some of the best gigs coming up this weekend around Australia!

FRIDAY

 

The Delta Riggs – The Zoo, Brisbane/Meanjin

Delta Riggs
Credit: Jamilla SLekias

If you’ve never seen The Delta Riggs, add it to your bucket list right now, then tick it off on Friday night when they play The Zoo. These fellas ain’t mucking around.

TICKETS

 

Hot Dub Rave Machine – The Roundhouse, Sydney/Eora

Hot Dub Time Machine
Credit: Pat Stevenson

Take a musical journey through time with Hot Dub Time Machine’s iconic rave event in Sydney this weekend, in a full audio-visual experience.

TICKETS

 

SATURDAY

 

The Pinheads – The Metro Theatre, Sydney/Eora

The Pinheads
Credit: Jordan Malane

If you love a bit of raucous rock n roll, you cannot miss out on The Pinheads’ show at the Metro this Saturday. R.M.F.C., Tee Vee Repairman, and The Blamers are jumping in as support so you know it’s going to be a good time!

TICKETS

 

RVG – The Curtin, Melbourne/Naarm

RVG are without a doubt, one of the most talented groups in this fine country, producing top shelf jangle rock that will completely blow you away in a live setting.

TICKETS

 

The Lazy Eyes – Crown and Anchor Hotel, Adelaide/Kaurna

The Lazy Eyes

Off the back of the release of their debut album SongBook, The Lazy Eyes are hitting up the Crown and Anchor on Saturday before they fly over to the UK for another run of shows. Can confirm, these guys put on a killer live show so grab tickets if you like good music.

TICKETS

 

Meg Mac – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane/Meanjin

Meg Mac
Credit: Press

One of the best songwriters going round right now, Meg Mac, is taking over The Princess Theatre stage in Brissy this Saturday. Tickets are moving quickly so make sure you don’t miss out!

TICKETS

 

The Huneez – Lazybones, Sydney/Eora

the huneez
Photo: Adam McKnight

In the mood for some soulful melodies and funky grooves? Get down to Lazybones Lounge in Marrickville to bear witness to The Huneez with support from the incredible Packing Dhaka and Passion Dash.

TICKETS

 

 

SUNDAY

Deadshowws – The Gov, Adelaide/Kaurna

Deadshowws

Newy up-and-comers Deadshowss are touring their Sick of Trying EP the four-piece released last year. They’ve made it all the way down to Adelaide and will be skating nearby before the show, so hit them up for a sesh.

TICKETS

 

ALL WEEKEND

 

Vivid – Various locations, Sydney/Eora

Vivid
Credit: Wotif

With an abundance of lights, music, and experiences, Vivid Sydney is bound to have something that tickles your fancy. This week, you can catch a huge lineup of incredible artists for free at Tumbalong Nights including Mildlife, Gordon Koang with Sampology, Andy Golledge, and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys.

MORE INFO

 

Rising Festival – Various locations, Melbourne/Naarm

The Goon Sax
Credit: Hugo Nobay

Rising Festival is back this year in Melbourne, exhibiting all kinds of visual performance over the next two weeks including dance, art, and  shows from some of Australia’s best talent including The Goon Sax and Tkay Maizda.

MORE INFO