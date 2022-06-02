Happy’s Gig Guide (June 3 – 10)
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, these are some of the best gigs coming up this weekend around Australia!
If you’ve never seen The Delta Riggs, add it to your bucket list right now, then tick it off on Friday night when they play The Zoo. These fellas ain’t mucking around.
Take a musical journey through time with Hot Dub Time Machine’s iconic rave event in Sydney this weekend, in a full audio-visual experience.
If you love a bit of raucous rock n roll, you cannot miss out on The Pinheads’ show at the Metro this Saturday. R.M.F.C., Tee Vee Repairman, and The Blamers are jumping in as support so you know it’s going to be a good time!
RVG are without a doubt, one of the most talented groups in this fine country, producing top shelf jangle rock that will completely blow you away in a live setting.
Off the back of the release of their debut album SongBook, The Lazy Eyes are hitting up the Crown and Anchor on Saturday before they fly over to the UK for another run of shows. Can confirm, these guys put on a killer live show so grab tickets if you like good music.
One of the best songwriters going round right now, Meg Mac, is taking over The Princess Theatre stage in Brissy this Saturday. Tickets are moving quickly so make sure you don’t miss out!
In the mood for some soulful melodies and funky grooves? Get down to Lazybones Lounge in Marrickville to bear witness to The Huneez with support from the incredible Packing Dhaka and Passion Dash.
Newy up-and-comers Deadshowss are touring their Sick of Trying EP the four-piece released last year. They’ve made it all the way down to Adelaide and will be skating nearby before the show, so hit them up for a sesh.
With an abundance of lights, music, and experiences, Vivid Sydney is bound to have something that tickles your fancy. This week, you can catch a huge lineup of incredible artists for free at Tumbalong Nights including Mildlife, Gordon Koang with Sampology, Andy Golledge, and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys.
Rising Festival is back this year in Melbourne, exhibiting all kinds of visual performance over the next two weeks including dance, art, and shows from some of Australia’s best talent including The Goon Sax and Tkay Maizda.