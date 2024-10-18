Need some new threads, new music or gaming gear, or just want to look after yourself better? Here are the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024.

Black Friday is the traditional commencement of the shopping season, and in recent years it has truly become a global phenomenon thanks largely to online shopping.

As such, there are more deals and steals than you can poke a stick at. It doesn’t really matter what you’re into either. Traditionally, it’s all about tech — so there’s plenty of that to go around. But if you’re into fashion, cosmetics, or even if you simply want to take better care of your physical and mental health, there’s a Black Friday bargain out there for you.

Black Friday Australia begins on November 29, with deals usually rolling through the weekend into Cyber Monday on October 2, so without further ado, let’s dive into the best Black Friday deals of 2024.

Apple – AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro pack a serious punch with up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation and the new Adaptive Audio feature, which seamlessly adjusts sound based on your surroundings. Powered by the H2 chip, they deliver clearer highs, richer bass, and up to six hours of listening time. Transparency mode keeps you aware of your surroundings, while Conversation Awareness lowers volume to enhance voices nearby.

The MagSafe charging case adds Precision Finding and is dust, sweat, and water-resistant. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking wraps you in sound, making every listening experience more immersive.

Xbox- Series X

The Xbox Series X is the fastest and most powerful Xbox to date, delivering 12 teraflops of graphic processing power for an unmatched gaming experience. With the Xbox Velocity Architecture and custom SSD, expect lightning-fast load times and smoother gameplay. Quick Resume lets you switch between games seamlessly, while 4K gaming at up to 120fps and advanced 3D spatial sound make gameplay more immersive.

Play thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, all optimized for the Series X. Pair it with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for access to 100+ titles, online multiplayer, and new releases like Halo Infinite.

Walrus Audio: Limited Series Pedals

Get ready for the Limited Edition Black Friday Floral Series! This exclusive drop features bold enclosure colors, perfectly matched inks, and standout knobs. With high demand, even employees are eager to snag them for their own boards, so these beauties won’t last long! Don’t miss out on the Julianna Deluxe Chorus/Vibrato – Onyx Edition, now available for $195.99 (down from $279.99). This all-analog stereo chorus/vibrato pedal boasts a digital LFO and expanded features, delivering lush, modulated tones in a sleek design. Grab the Julianna Onyx Edition now, and add this gem to your collection before it’s gone!

Record Store Day: Special release records

Record Store Day is back, and it’s bringing with it a treasure trove of limited-edition vinyl releases. Whether you’re a fan of classic soundtracks or indie rock anthems, there’s something for every music lover.

Expect gems like The Beatles’ iconic 7-inch of I Want to Hold Your Hand and I Saw Her Standing There, MF DOOM’s 25th-anniversary edition of Operation: Doomsday, and Pearl Jam’s Song of the Year—a must-have for the die-hard fans. You can find these special releases online via RSD or at your favourite local indie record store. Get ready to score some vinyl gold.

BWS – Bevvies

This Black Friday, BWS invites you to discover unbeatable deals on a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. From refined wines to aged whiskeys and craft beers, our selection caters to every taste. Skip the lines and shop conveniently online. With expert advice available, finding the perfect drink has never been easier. Don’t miss out on these special offers – it’s the ideal time to stock up for the festive season. Cheers to great savings at BWS!

