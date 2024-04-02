[gtranslate]

Music gear is continually evolving, with new technologies and designs emerging every year, and 2023 is no exception.

The world of music gear is a constantly shifting landscape, with some makers staying true to the roots while others fearlessly explore new territories. This year has seen some groundbreaking releases that cater to every taste.

But it’s not just classic gear that’s popular – the innovative minds at Teenage Engineering are shattering the mold with their intuitive Pocket Operator series. Whether you’re a gearhead or musician, there’s something for everyone in the world of audio in 2023.

 

 

Pittsburgh Modular: Taiga

Introducing the newest unit from Pittsburgh Modular, the ‘Taiga’. Representing a comprehensive, contemporary modular instrument that transcends the limitations of conventional analog synthesisers.

Its distinctive sound originates from three innovative features pioneered by Pittsburgh. This includes a set of three powerful analog oscillators, the seamlessly smooth Pittsburgh Filter, and the distinctive warmth provided by the unique Dynamics Controller.

Available now for 1298 AUD

Lindell Audio: LINTEC

Boutique recording equipment maker Lindell Audio is proud to introduce its LiNTEC Vintage Program Equaliser — enabling its take on a revered studio classic with a vintage workflow for making modern sounds, breaking with tradition by choosing a solid-state design over a tube-driven one.

Available now for 698 AUD

Neutral Labs: ELMYRA 2

Introducing ‘ELMYRA 2’, a 4-voice digital/analog hybrid drone synthesizer and platform for microtonal sonic exploration, capable of creating anything from lush ambient soundscapes to gritty droning textures and shrieking noises, available as a 42 HP Eurorack module or semi-modular desktop synth.

Available now for $849 AUD.

AML: EZ1081-500

AML have announced their newest product the EZ1081-500. A 500 series version of a classic Class A/B equalizer.

Boasting Carnhill inductors, input and output transformers, it’s time to pull pout the old soldering iron or buy a pre built/ tested unit!

Retailing at a very affordable £529.95 for the DIY Kit or £699.95 for a Pre built unit.

IK Multimedia: ARC Studio

ARC Studio by IK Multimedia revolutionizes studio monitoring with its hardware acoustic room correction system. Including a standalone processor, ARC 4 software, and a MEMS measurement microphone, ARC Studio provides instant upgrades to traditional studio monitors.

With ARC 4’s advanced algorithm, acoustic distortions are swiftly corrected, ensuring clarity and precision. Installation is seamless, guided by ARC 4, and correction profiles are stored directly onto the ARC Studio processor. Affordable and crafted in Italy, ARC Studio delivers audiophile-grade performance. Elevate your studio monitoring experience with ARC Studio – available now for $/€299.99.

Desert Island: Channel Strip

Introducing the brand new Desert Island Channel Strip, a compact, two-channel unit packed with vintage-inspired features for modern recording. Including a Custom transformer input preamp as well as a custom transformer line in & output, an inductor mid-band EQ and Selectable 24dB/oct high & low pass filters.

Capturing the essence of classic consoles, the Desert Islands Channel Strip brings warmth and clarity to every recording. Explore the magic of vintage sound, reimagined for today’s creators.

Radial: Nuance Select

Introducing the Nuance Select: a studio monitor controller designed for pristine audio reproduction. With ultra-low distortion, it ensures every detail is heard without compromise.

Switch effortlessly between two sets of monitors and a subwoofer, while dual stereo inputs and assignable Aux output provide versatility. Two independent headphone amps with source selection offer flexibility for monitoring and tracking. With comprehensive connectivity options, including balanced TRS outputs and a subwoofer output, the Nuance Select is the ultimate tool for precision monitoring.

Lynx Studio Technology: Hilo 2

One of the most revered AD/DA Converters on the market has got an upgrade. Introducing the Lynx Studio Technology Hilo 2.

Notable improvements include more transparency in the device’s line inputs and outputs, the inclusion of Synchrolock2 technology for faster locking and precise tracking of external clocks, all round better LCD usability with improved brightness, off axis viewing and better touch responsiveness, thanks to their capacitive touch panel.

The Hilo 2 is anticipated at Lynx dealers in Mid 2024 with details on pricing yet to be announced.

Heritage Audio: i73® PRO USB-C Interfaces

Heritage Audio introduces the i73® PRO family, The first-ever USB-C driven interfaces with built-in Class A 73-style preamps. Offering varying I/O options between the 3 models and onboard DSP. All are housed in a beautiful Neve-styled design.

If you’re looking for a modern workhorse with preamps modelled for perfection, this might just be the perfect choice for you.

SPL: Vitalizer MK3-T

The all new “SPL Vitalizer Mk3-T” now comes in a sleek black design with a higher internal audio voltage of 18+ V. This results in a much better sonic fingerprint and is sure to impress.

This update to a well worn classic is a welcomed addition for both new and existing fans.

