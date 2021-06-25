happy mag triangle

Gaspard Augé  Escapades 

As one half of Justice, Gaspard Augé is responsible for some of history’s most supercharged dance music. With his debut album Escapades, Augé’s maximalist approach to music making has found a perfect fusion with these influences – from disco, to prog rock, to soundtracks of the 1960s’ greatest masters of cinema – a cocktail that burns the ears like a perfectly portioned sprinkle of chilli.

9.3

GASPARD AUGÉ
ESCAPADES

Spacey Jane  Lots of Nothing

Their first release since taking second place on Triple J’s Hottest 100 2020, Spacey Jane are back, but not with a vengeance. Lots of Nothing has the energy of Sunday arvo fish & chips, with lyrics about selfhood and acceptance that cut to the core. Lots of Nothing is as much an earworm, as it is a heartache.

9.0

SPACEY JANE
LOTS OF NOTHING

Tirzah – Tectonic

Since the release of her highly experimental, instantly accessible LP Devotion, Tirzah keeps digging down the rabbit hole of wonky dance music with Tectonic. Unexpectedly intimate, yet jarring, Tectonic fluctuates between mechanical and airy, as the UK experimentalist mumbles on – carrying something insidious, yet distant.

8.8

TIRZAH
TECTONIC

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Weekend Run

The creative genius behind Unknown Mortal Orchestra (UMO), Ruban Nielson, seems to be continuing down the path of music that is not only pleasing to the ears, but gratifying for the soul. Weekend Run has enough 70s fusion to feel like Sunday sex, with lyrics from Nielson that truly take the sting out of the daily grind.

7.9

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA
WEEKEND RUN

Tyler, The Creator – CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

The follow-up to 2019’s Igor, Tyler makes his grand with the likes of DJ Drama is heavily featured and Jamie xx as producers – and contributions from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell and 42 Dugg. While Igor focuses on the mismatches between Tyler and the concept of love, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST marks a more harmonious meeting in the middle.

7.6

TYLER, THE CREATOR
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:

