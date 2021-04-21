Harrison Storm has a sound that embodies his Mornington Penninsula home: cinematic in scope, but simultaneously raw and intimate.

Sea and Fire doubles down on his elemental themes and it was this song that he brought to the Live at Enmore studios.

While the original recorded version is richly layered with harmonies and percussion, Storm’s solo reimagining wasn’t lacking in power. The rolling arpeggios and thumping stomps laid the foundations for Storm’s multitude of vocal character to shine through.

Sea and Fire was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis