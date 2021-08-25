Emerging from the Blue Mountains, Isobel Knight has made an indelible imprint on the Sydney indie and folk scene. Two albums into what promises to be a fascinating career, her songs have a powerful narrative drive, are packed with intricate melodies, and brimming with soul.

For her Live at Enmore session, the singer-songwriter travelled light but exuded an energy that burst out of the studio. The song she performed, Start Again, appears on her newly released album, Here Now.

Back in Australia after studying and recording the album in the U.S., Start Again embodies a spirit of freedom and forgiveness.

Start Again was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Owen Penglis