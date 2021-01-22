Cyber clubs and virtual rockstars: a chat with Ivan Pavlovich

HAPPY: Could you have done this job as long as you have, or as effectively as you have, without the skills you learned as a DJ? Being able to dig, having a critical ear…

IVAN: Quite honestly, I think it all comes around. Everything we learn growing up, going out to clubs, literally four, five, six nights a week DJing – I think that anyone who plays records can testify to this. It’s cataloguing records, it’s the hunt for records, and then it’s how you put them all together. I will say – and FlyLo’s always been really generous – we don’t like to give a lot of feedback to someone like FlyLo, but I think when we do, everybody appreciates it. And it’s because of that history we have with music. With any of the DJs! It’s coming from somebody who’s lived it and loved it, it’s just the approach.

HAPPY: You kind of preempted the next question. Is there absolute trust in the talent you pick? Or do you have to go back and forth with them sometimes?

IVAN: You pick them because you love them, because you’re a real fan. So yeah, we have conversations and back and forths, but because of who we are and what we’ve done in the past, we don’t need to get somebody just because of their name. We will find people that we love and are amazing artists, and we’ll put them front and centre rather than trading off somebody’s name. That establishes trust and then our background in music and our passion for them as artists… if we say something to them, they know it’s a collaboration. That’s one of the greatest things we can do with them, so as long as it comes from that place, it’s appreciated.

HAPPY: Do the artists relish this different space to broadcast?

IVAN: I think they do. They always have, but I think it’s especially more relevant now for them, they’re getting to reach fans who are missing them. You know, everybody was doing live streams when the pandemic started hitting and everybody was staying at home. Some people’s natural reaction was to do live streams, and they kind of wore thin rather quickly. There were some DJs who literally, to this day, refuse to do it because they understood that an artist who’s performing onstage or a DJ that’s performing in a club, there’s a connection to the energy of the people that’re watching them. You don’t get that with live streams. This is different! I walked into the [Grand Theft Auto] club the other day and Palms Trax was playing and I was like, “holy shit this is incredible!” I’m out where I want to be, with the people I want to be with. I’m doing it in GTA! It felt like it was a club that I’d want to go to. Ultimately our choice is that we get to do what we’re passionate about and put it in the game, so it feels real, you know? I think that’s why artists are excited to be doing it, it’s great.