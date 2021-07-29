Jack Ladder has been an enigmatic presence since his first release, Not Worth Waiting For, in 2005. A consistent output of critically acclaimed albums has followed, including Love is Gone and Hurtsville, and more than ably assisted by the all-star Dreamlanders (Laurence Pike, Donny Benét, and Kirin J. Callinan).

Now he’s back with a forthcoming sixth album, Hijack!, which has already spawned the single Astronaut. For his Live at Enmore session, he brought with him another new tune, Xmas in Rehab.

Flying solo for this session, it was just the man himself, the piano, and the scent of pine, courtesy of a Christmas Tree.

Xmas in Rehab was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis