Jack Ladder and The Dreamlanders Perform ‘Xmas in Rehab’ Live at Enmore
Jack Ladder has been an enigmatic presence since his first release, Not Worth Waiting For, in 2005. A consistent output of critically acclaimed albums has followed, including Love is Gone and Hurtsville, and more than ably assisted by the all-star Dreamlanders (Laurence Pike, Donny Benét, and Kirin J. Callinan).
Now he’s back with a forthcoming sixth album, Hijack!, which has already spawned the single Astronaut. For his Live at Enmore session, he brought with him another new tune, Xmas in Rehab.
Flying solo for this session, it was just the man himself, the piano, and the scent of pine, courtesy of a Christmas Tree.
Xmas in Rehab was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis
Full of sardonic lyrics, Xmas in Rehab conjures up the warmth of the holidays and undercuts with a litany of regrets.
Here’s what Jack Ladder had to say about the song:
“I actually didn’t spend Xmas in Rehab, but it’s an imagining about spending the holiday season in a mental health institution“.
The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:
For a clean, consistent capture of a dynamic vocal, the AE4100 ticks just about every box.
The piano is a complex miking challenge. To capture all that top-end sparkle, we went with the AT4047.
Completing the picture for the piano were two mics on the rear. For this task, we opted for the robust, yet sensitive, AT4051b small-diaphragm cardioid condenser.