Jaguar Jonze Performs ‘Murder’ Live at Enmore
Jaguar Jonze is an artist in demand. On the verge of releasing her new EP Antihero, the singer and songwriter also known as Deena Lynch and her band (Joe Fallon on guitar, Aidan Hogg on bass, and Jacob Mann on the kit) stepped into the Live at Enmore studios to play the new single, Murder.
Revolving around the themes of toxicity in a relationship, the track is steeped in a foreboding atmosphere, with insistent, pulsing rhythms that explode into full-blooded choruses.
Lynch has a magnetic persona in performance. Combined with the power of the band, it’s an experience that lives long in the memory.
Murder was Mixed and Recorded by Radi Safi and Owen Penglis
Bouncing from hushed phrases in the verses to dramatic outbursts in the choruses, Jaguar Jonze is a force of nature. Effortlessly climbing through dynamic ranges, Lynch and the band brought an epic sound to the studio.
“Murder is a song about toxic relationships,” said Lynch during the setup. “When you get stuck in those relationships and start almost feeling like you’re killing each other.”
The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:
For dynamic vocal performances, you need a great dynamic mic. Enter the AE4100.
The AT4081 is a high-quality ribbon mic that is a perfect stereo pair for drum overheads.
The BP40 is one of the most versatile dynamics in Audio-Technica’s arsenal. This time, it found on the snare.
Another snare mic, but treated in a different way. The AE2300 is a sensitive hypercardioid dynamic that can capture the snap and sizzle of this drum.
The ATM230 is a small and easily positionable dynamic that’s perfect for getting up close to the rack and floor toms.
The ATM250 is a hypercardioid dynamic that can take a lot of punishment. It looks like a grenade and it’s just as tough — perfect for capturing the inside of a kick drum.