Bouncing from hushed phrases in the verses to dramatic outbursts in the choruses, Jaguar Jonze is a force of nature. Effortlessly climbing through dynamic ranges, Lynch and the band brought an epic sound to the studio.

“Murder is a song about toxic relationships,” said Lynch during the setup. “When you get stuck in those relationships and start almost feeling like you’re killing each other.”

Check out the performance below:

The Live at Enmore series is made possible with the help of our tech partner Audio-Technica. Here’s a list of the microphones that were used to capture this incredible performance:

Live at Enmore Gear List

For dynamic vocal performances, you need a great dynamic mic. Enter the AE4100.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE4100

The AT4081 is a high-quality ribbon mic that is a perfect stereo pair for drum overheads.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT4081

The BP40 is one of the most versatile dynamics in Audio-Technica’s arsenal. This time, it found on the snare.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AT-BP40

Another snare mic, but treated in a different way. The AE2300 is a sensitive hypercardioid dynamic that can capture the snap and sizzle of this drum.

AUDIO-TECHNICA AE2300

The ATM230 is a small and easily positionable dynamic that’s perfect for getting up close to the rack and floor toms.

AUDIO-TECHNICA ATM230

The ATM250 is a hypercardioid dynamic that can take a lot of punishment. It looks like a grenade and it’s just as tough — perfect for capturing the inside of a kick drum.

AUDIO-TECHNICA ATM250