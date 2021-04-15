Jaguar Jonze Performs ‘Murder’ Live at Enmore

Jaguar Jonze is an artist in demand. On the verge of releasing her new EP Antihero, the singer and songwriter also known as Deena Lynch and her band (Joe Fallon on guitar, Aidan Hogg on bass, and Jacob Mann on the kit) stepped into the Live at Enmore studios to play the new single, Murder.

Revolving around the themes of toxicity in a relationship, the track is steeped in a foreboding atmosphere, with insistent, pulsing rhythms that explode into full-blooded choruses.

Lynch has a magnetic persona in performance. Combined with the power of the band, it’s an experience that lives long in the memory. 

Murder was Mixed and Recorded by Radi Safi and Owen Penglis

Jaguar Jonze

Bouncing from hushed phrases in the verses to dramatic outbursts in the choruses, Jaguar Jonze is a force of nature. Effortlessly climbing through dynamic ranges, Lynch and the band brought an epic sound to the studio.

Murder is a song about toxic relationships,” said Lynch during the setup. “When you get stuck in those relationships and start almost feeling like you’re killing each other.”

Check out the performance below:

Head over to the Jaguar Jonze website for more details.

