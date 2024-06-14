Jasmine Golden, the emerging Australian indie pop artist with a sweet voice and even sweeter lyrics, recently dropped by Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session, to perform their latest single.

In this special live session, Jasmine gives us a stripped-back version of ‘Sweet Perfection’. With their usual ten-piece band trimmed down to five, the performance still packs a punch, showcasing their unique sound.

With a recent signing to Disruptive Entertainment, there is a strong whisper of more new music on the way.

Enjoy the catchy tune of ‘Sweet Perfection’ and stay connected with Jasmine Golden on Instagram.