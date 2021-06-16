King Street Studios: a brand new photography space in the heart of Newtown

Happy is proud to announce the opening of King Street Studios: our dedicated photo studio in the heart of Newtown.

As part of Australia’s largest independent youth publication, Happy Mag offer our partners unrivalled access to talent in every aspect of the photographic scene. Hosting some of the best young music photographers in the country, we are opening our studio doors and currently taking limited bookings for press shoots.

With a prime location on Newtown’s King Street, high ceilings, and lots of natural light, King Street Studios is equipped to entertain groups, solo artists, and product photography. We’ve been growing our portfolio alongside brilliant local artists, emerging and established, shot in digital, analogue, and moving film.

Happy Media moved to the legendary 325 King Street address in 2019 and opened King Street Studios soon afterwards to support our ongoing photographic work with bands, brands, and other partners.

To support growing demand, King Street Studios opened to the public in mid 2020.

Cassia Briscoe is the Studio Manager at King Street Studios. To make a booking or ask any further questions, please contact her via [email protected] or on +61 415 733 301.

Stay up to date with King Street Studios via our new website and over on Instagram.