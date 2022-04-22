New Zealand band L.A.B recently visited the Live from Happy studios. The band brought their bona fide hit track In The Air. It’s a slinky, retro-funk classic that’s tinged with the band’s signature reggae style.

While recently on tour in Australia, Joel Shadbolt and Miharo Gregory from the band swung by the Live From Happy studio to perform In the Air — an 8 x Platinum RMNZ and Aria Gold single from their third album, L.A.B III (released in 2019).

Even stripped back to Joel and Miharo, it was easy to hear why In The Air became an anthem. While Joel tastefully played his nylon string guitar and sang soulfully through the track, Miharo provided a strong piano foundation with the occasional awe-inspiring flourish.

In The Air was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Dan Shaw, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.