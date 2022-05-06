Sydney’s Lisa Caruso was the latest guest at the Live from Happy studios. A powerful presence in Australia’s indie rock, her sound is soulful, brooding, and atmospheric.

She brought her as-yet-unreleased track What If My Body Could Love Like You to the session. A thoughtful reflection on the theme of body image, it’s bound to be an unforgettable addition to Caruso’s already stellar catalogue.

Though she travelled light for the performance, the ethereal soundscapes and haunting vocals of What If My Body Could Love Like You made an indelible impact.

What If My Body Could Love Like You was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Dan Shaw, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.