Aotearoa-based lyricist deadforest, a key member of the hip-hop collective The Zips, recently delivered a blistering performance for our Live from Happy series.

The session featured his high-octane track ‘BAR4BAR,’ a song renowned for its complex, rapid-fire delivery.

The track’s origin highlights the collective’s collaborative nature, having been produced by fellow Zip Dera Meelan.

The beat was specifically crafted to complement deadforest’s notoriously dense and technical flow, which finds him often described as spitting “a thousand bars.”

This performance captured the raw energy, intensity, and precision that has made The Zips a formidable force in the Aotearoa music scene.

The video was made possible with support from Pig Hog Cables and Almighty, showcasing deadforest’s commanding presence and cementing his reputation as one of New Zealand’s most skilled wordsmiths.