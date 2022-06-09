Singer & songwriter Lucy Lucy recently visited the Live from Happy studios. She brought in a single she recently released called Apple Tree. It’s a cruisy jam with great songwriting and production about not being on the same page romantically as someone you are interested in.

Apple Tree was Mixed and Recorded by Daniel Shaw, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.