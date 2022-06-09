Singer & songwriter Lucy Lucy recently visited the Live from Happy studios. She brought in a single she recently released called Apple Tree. It’s a cruisy jam with great songwriting and production about not being on the same page romantically as someone you are interested in.
Apple Tree was Mixed and Recorded by Daniel Shaw, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.
With those walking through the apple orchard feels to the performance, we found ourselves drawn into the song’s story and the intimate version Lucy Lucy and Pat gave us.
Here’s what Lucy Lucy had to say about Apple Tree before taking to the stage:
“Apple Tree is a song about not being on the same page as someone that you are interested in, and in fact not being on their radar at all. It’s a pretty honest song, but I think being honest is brave.”
For more on Lucy Lucy, head over to her Instagram.