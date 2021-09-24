Mel Bailey Performs ‘Pachamama’ Live at Enmore
Sydney’s Mel Bailey is a force on the neo-soul scene, possessing a presence and a voice that will stop you in your tracks.
In her solo Live at Enmore session, she brought her a brand new single, Pachamama, which comes off her newly released EP, BLOOM.
Inspired by travels, the EP is an exploration of the power of nature, and its ability to be a profound source of inner peace. Pachamama is this body of work’s stunning centrepiece. In her performance, Mel Bailey dug deep to convey her emotional connection to Pachamama.
Pachamama was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis
Travelling as light as possible, all that Mel Bailey needed was the microphone to fill the studio with energy and soulfulness. She’s a vocalist that’s fully in control of her craft and to witness her tap into a spiritual connection to Pachamama is truly special. Here’s what she had to say about the song before the session:
“I was in the Amazon for a few days and I was taught about Pachamama, which translates to ‘Mother Nature’. When I got home I started writing about it and I realised it was super similar to my mother. I guess this song is about my mum and Mother Nature.”
Check out the performance below:
