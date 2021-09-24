Sydney’s Mel Bailey is a force on the neo-soul scene, possessing a presence and a voice that will stop you in your tracks.

In her solo Live at Enmore session, she brought her a brand new single, Pachamama, which comes off her newly released EP, BLOOM.

Inspired by travels, the EP is an exploration of the power of nature, and its ability to be a profound source of inner peace. Pachamama is this body of work’s stunning centrepiece. In her performance, Mel Bailey dug deep to convey her emotional connection to Pachamama.

Pachamama was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Radi Safi, and Owen Penglis