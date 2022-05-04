Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Hannah Cameron

With her first release since 2020, Hannah Cameron’s upcoming single Take The Blame is already turning heads.

Melbourne poetic-folk mastermind Hannah Cameron has been quiet since her most recent singe Backsliding, and now we know why. She’s been cooking up some absolute tunes.

Her yet-to-be-released single Take The Blame is the epitome of everything great about Australian folk. With guitar that reminds of Kevin Morby, and a flowing stream of comforting vocals, the track is truely made to order for every mood.

This isn’t Hannah Cameron’s first Needle In The Hay rodeo. She actually finished in third place last time around with her before-mentioned track Backslider, and she certainly hasn’t taken her foot off the pedal of quality.

Take The Blame hasn’t been publicly released just yet, but who knows, maybe it will be out on vinyl after the Needle In The Hay winner is announced in November!

In the meantime, she has two albums full of incredible songwriting ready to be plugged into your ears.

To find more about Hannah Cameron, head over to her website.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.

