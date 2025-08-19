This NITH spotlight, powered by Mullet Wines, introduces blush – the Adelaide/Kaurna band turning intimate confessions into soaring anthems that bind crowds together.

Led by the gracious force of Annita Vucic, with Liam Dawe (drums), Jack Paech (guitar), and Harry Nathan (bass), blush stitches folk’s raw storytelling to shoegaze’s haze and indie-rock’s urgency.

Their new EP, ‘how to start a cult,’ epitomises their mission: transforming vulnerability into choruses that feel both deeply personal and universally uplifting.

In under two years, blush has become a magnetic live act, sharing stages with CLEWS and Citizen, and igniting festivals like Beer & BBQ Festival and A Nice Day To Go To the Club.

Their music, a tapestry of fragile vocal hooks and blistering crescendos, doesn’t just perform; it welcomes.

Whether in Adelaide’s pubs or on Spotify playlists, the band’s sole ambition is to make audiences feel seen.

With their genre-blurring sound and grassroots rise, blush embodies the competition’s spirit. A win could amplify their reach, leveraging $50,000 in prizes and vinyl pressings to share their gospel beyond Adelaide’s thriving scene.

