This NITH spotlight, backed by BeatsWithSheph, showcases New Zealand-based R&B artist Reiki Ruawai.

The R&B scene in New Zealand is on the rise, filled with fresh talent that’s mixing classic soul with modern production to create a distinctive sound making waves internationally.

Hailing from the rugged West Coast of Raglan, Reiki Ruawai delivers his soulful entry “Mystic Magic,” a captivating collaboration with BOY SODA, from his newly released EP, The Message.

Across six tracks, Ruawai skillfully combines R&B and pop with elements of dance, featuring polished production that feels both smooth and precise. His voice flows naturally over the beats, drawing listeners in. (Check out the vid for “All I Need” above)

Ruawai’s sound is a dynamic mix of genres, where catchy rhythms and genuine melodies come together. With music that radiates energy and positivity, Reiki stands out as a promising emerging artist in the scene.

Listen below, and stay connected to Reiki Ruawai through his Instagram.

