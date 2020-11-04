Needle In The Hay Spotlight: The Slingers

The Slingers have been slinging around Victoria for a few years now, and they’ve even showed up in Needle In The Hay before. With a new single from Flightless, you’re about to hear from them a lot more.

It’s time you met The Slingers. Way back in 2018 they made it into the esteemed list of Needle In The Hay finalists, and since then they’ve pricked up the odd industry ear with their rough ‘n’ rowdy DIY rock tunes. The latest of which was Flightless, the esteemed label home to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Amyl and the Sniffers, Tropical Fuck Storm, and many others.

Their debut single on the label is The Cruellest Cut, one of the few gorgeous ditties The Slingers submitted for Needle In The Hay earlier this year. It’s a sweeping, five-and-a-half minute ballad, brimming with gorgeous synth swells and delicious country-ish croons. Give it a listen or two below.

The release came out just last Friday, packaged as 7″ with Kind Hearts on the B-side. It continues The Slingers story with bombast – here’s a band who never failed to stick to their guns and deliver something stylish, original, and dripped in their distinctive flavour.

If you’ve always enjoyed a toe-dip into Australia’s rich DIY scene, we have no doubt you’ll love what The Slingers are putting down.

