Nick Griffith Performs ‘Island’ Live From Happy
Hailing from Illawarra, multi-instrumentalist and producer Nick Griffith is no stranger to stage and studio. Once part of Big White, Nick has just released his self-produced second album, Something I Once Heard.
With his new single, Island, Nick Griffith captures a feeling of being isolated. Despite its introverted mood, its melody and groove are infectious. It was this track that he brought to Live from Happy.
Along with the guitar, piano, and beats from the drum machine, it’s the idiosyncratic vocal performance and sing-a-long hooks of Island that will keep your head nodding throughout.
Island was Mixed and Recorded by Daniel Shaw, Owen Penglis, and Radi Safi.
Accompanying Nick were his bandmates, Felix Smith on piano and backing vocals, and Riccardo Quirke on the electronic beats and tambourine.
Here’s what Nick Griffith had to say about Island before hitting record:
“Island is a song for the introverts. It’s about feeling the need to isolate yourself, feeling overexposed and wanting to hide away and this behaviour being misunderstood.“
For more on Nick Griffith, check out his Bandcamp.