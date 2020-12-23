Sydney’s NOT A BOYS NAME is not your average project. Consisting of some truly heavy hitters, and fronted by producer extraordinaire Dave Jenkins Jr., this band came ready to play. The song: Fuck It Up.

Jenkins Jr. was more than ably supported by the one and only Bec Sandridge and Dan Williams (Art vs. Science) in this Live at Enmore session.

Replete with angular melodies, a tag team lead vocal, roto tom fills and even a police siren, the band crammed a ton of fun into their performance. Jam-packed with unforgettable hooks, Fuck It Up is a track that’ll be replaying in your head for days.

Fuck It Up was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi