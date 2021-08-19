Phebe Starr Performs Carole King’s ‘So Far Away’ Live from Happy
Phebe Starr has been lighting up the Australian electro-pop scene since emerging in the early 2010s. The self-taught artist has also taken a didactic approach to her career, setting up her working bases between Sydney and L.A. Alongside her critically acclaimed catalogue, Starr’s creative energy is a force to be reckoned with, in live shows and on record.
That energy was poured into her performance at the Live from Happy set. In an electrifying version of the classic, So Far Away, she paid tribute to another staunchly independent artist, Carole King.
The delicate original was filled with folk flourishes that were a hallmark of the early ’70s. With the help of Jack Colwell’s string arrangement, Starr transformed So Far Away into a powerful, emotionally charged ballad.
So Far Away was Mixed and Recorded by Radi Safi, Dan Shaw and Owen Penglis
In the hands of Starr, Colwell, and a crack trio of sublime string players, So Far Away was reborn as a lavish, baroque-pop siren song. Phebe Starr’s extraordinary interpretation effortlessly reflected the lyrical mastery of one of the 20th century’s most-loved songwriters.
“This song has really been speaking to me lately, because of Covid and being stuck so far away from people,” said Starr. “That feeling of not being able to see the people that you love.”
