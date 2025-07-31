Sydney-based First Nations duo Pinky Ring (Samuel and Kane) brought their signature blend of indie grit and country-tinged vulnerability to a Live from Happy, delivering a stunning rendition of their standout track ‘5 Minutes.’

The performance, filmed in-studio, highlights the duo’s ability to transform heartbreak and late-night introspection into something both defiant and deeply resonant.

Since their 2022 debut, Pinky Ring has carved a niche with tracks like “No More Parties In Sydney” and “Anzac Day Records,” merging raw lyricism with a sound that defies genre. Equal parts tender and unshakably bold.

Their 5 Minutes EP, featuring collaborations with Bellsie Lou and Pixie, strips production to its bones, letting Kane’s vocals and Samuel’s minimalist instrumentation cut straight to the core.

Pinky Ring is committed to sincerity: no gimmicks, just storytelling that lingers. With a growing catalogue and a reputation for electrifying live shows, the duo is poised for a breakout year.

Watch the session and stay tuned for more from one of Sydney’s most compelling acts.

Special thanks to sponsors Seeker and Pig Hog Cables for supporting live music.