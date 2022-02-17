Melbourne-based pop singer-songwriter RARIA has made a splash in recent years, bursting onto the scene with a collection of singles that detail heartbreak in sometimes brutal detail.

Dude — RARIA’s new single — continues the trend. And it was this track that she brought to the Live at Enmore studios.

Dude isn’t a doom and gloom story though. Filled with hooks and centred around RARIA’s powerhouse vocal performance, it’s an anthem that’s destined for the festival main stage.

Dude was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.